Pitt swim and dive prepares for ACC Swim & Dive Championships

Pitt swim and dive is looking ahead to the ACC Championships this week in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Panthers will compete with 14 ACC foes from Feb. 18-22.

The competition begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with the women’s 1-meter diving preliminaries and the men’s 3-meter diving preliminaries. Pitt hopes to recreate its success from last year as well as build on its progress thus far.

Last year, the Panthers competed in the ACC Championships where they broke several records, including records that fifth-year Sophie Yendell set in the 50 free and the women’s 200 free relay and a school record in the 100 fly.

Senior Cameron Cash was also crowned an ACC Champion in the men’s 3-meter finals in 2024. In the men’s platform diving competition, Cash shattered the school record book and took first in the finals with a score of 448.95. He took home the most valuable diver award of the meet and qualified for the Olympic Trials with this score. Additionally, senior Max Matteazzi placed second in the men’s 400 IM finals.

Pitt is coming off the Ohio State Winter Invitational where it took home a plethora of wins. Senior Avery McFaddin placed first in the women’s 50-yard freestyle. Junior Eric Camden also took home the win in the men’s 100-yard butterfly time trial.

Pitt picked up another gold in the women’s 200-yard medley relay, which consisted of McFaddin and other first-years Sof Tijunelis and Avery Hafele along with junior Jayla Pina. Pina also took a win in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke and Hafele in the 100-yard freestyle. Senior Jordan Smolsky placed first in the men’s 100-yard freestyle.

After the ACC Championship, the Panthers will have a break before traveling to Rutgers for the NCAA Diving Zones on March 10-12. After that, Pitt will finish up its season with the NCAA Women’s Championships followed by the Men’s.