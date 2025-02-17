Takeaways | Pitt men’s basketball schedule offers postseason promise

On Saturday, Pitt men’s basketball (15-10, 6-8 ACC) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 74-65 home victory over Miami (6-19, 2-12 ACC). The win helped the Panthers refocus its sights on the ACC tournament.

As the season nears its end, Pitt will look to build momentum, although it’s possibly too little too late. The Panthers dropped out of ESPN’s “Next Four Out” after getting crushed by SMU. With six conference games remaining, they still have time to sharpen their form ahead of the ACC tournament.

Currently sitting No. 10 in the ACC, a seventh-place conference finish for Pitt remains within reach. Pitt enjoys a favorable run-in, with four of its final six games against the ACC’s bottom-six teams, providing a strong opportunity to finish the season on a high note.

A ninth-place finish would secure the Panthers a first-round bye, but finishing in seventh place would set them up in a better spot.

Pitt’s most crucial matchup is against Georgia Tech on Feb. 25 at the Petersen Events Center, where a win could see it leapfrog the Yellow Jackets.

Offense still a concern

Despite a nine-point win, Pitt’s offense remained unconvincing, posting its third-lowest winning score of the season against a struggling Hurricanes squad.

The Panthers looked uninspiring, wasting quality scoring chances and continuing a worrying trend — averaging just 39.86% from the field over their last five games.

Slow starts still plaguing the Panthers

In recent games, Pitt has struggled to hit the ground running, and Saturday was no different. Pitt’s scoring drought of 3-26 in the opening five minutes set the tone, with the Panthers averaging 10 fewer points in the first half over their last four matchups. If they hope to make a postseason run, they must find a way to shake off early-game jitters.

Against Miami, Pitt’s largest first-half lead was just two points — a telling sign of its sluggishness. The team looked as if it was going through the motions as the Hurricanes built an early advantage. While Pitt managed to recover this time, slow starts have been a recurring issue. Heading into the ACC tournament, such lapses could prove costly. Head coach Jeff Capel must address his team’s lack of urgency if they hope to make a deep run.

Leggett steps up

With sophomore guard Jaland Lowe sidelined, Leggett carried the Panthers through the first half. He contributed 15 points and three assists before the break, accounting for 68.75% of Pitt’s first-half scoring in an otherwise misfiring offense.

“He understood with Lowe being out, he had to be a little more aggressive. We anticipated that — there’s just not a lot we can do against it,” Miami interim head coach Bill Courtney said.

Leggett finished with a team-high 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals, playing a pivotal role in securing the win.

Delalić one for the future

First-year guard Amsal Delalić made the most of his longest stint since Pitt’s overtime win against Ohio State on Nov. 24. Looking sharp early on, he attacked defenders and distributed the ball well, making a strong case for more playing time.

Scoring a career-high 14 points, third highest on the team, the Bosnian guard made his presence felt. His deep three-point buzzer-beater at halftime ensured Pitt entered the break with a crucial lead.

“I just wanted to give my all to win this game because we are in a tough situation, and I’m proud that we went up with the win,” Delalić said.

While he isn’t challenging Leggett or Lowe for a starting spot, Delalić’s emergence adds valuable depth. Delalić also increases competition within the squad, which could push the starters to elevate their performances, benefiting Pitt in the long run.