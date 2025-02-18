Opinion | Ride-or-dies that you love to hate

Opinions, opinions, opinions — we’ve got them!

More specifically, we’ve got opinions on stuff the masses love to hate. From movies to art, actors to bands, we’ve got some ride-or-dies that are considered quite the hot take.

Joker 2 // Alaina McCall, Senior Staff Columnist

As a film major, I’ve seen every movie. It’s a mandatory part of Film 1, so this opinion is coming from a highly educated and informed source. And while I love the classics, like “Citizen Kane” or “Goodfellas,” I also love many less-than-classics — “Suicide Squad,” “The Emoji Movie,” and “Joker” and “Joker: Folie à Deux.”

And while there may be no defense for that in your eyes, I disagree. “Suicide Squad” gave us Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. And while Joaquin Phoenix’s version of the Joker was terrible both to look at and just as a person, I think that it was a post-2010s adaptation of him that had to happen. The character of the Joker is a lot of things, but he does not ever represent someone bearable and within society’s idealization, even for who we think the Joker should be.

But I’m not here to argue that Suicide Squad had an OK Joker. I’m here to argue that not only was “Joker 2” necessary, but also a terrific film. Well, I say terrific, but I’d give it four stars, because the ending sucked.

Reasons why you should love “Joker 2”:

Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga is hot. I know a lot of people liked that in the first movie, it was ambiguous whether or not Arthur actually killed the late-night show host, but I didn’t like that. If it was all in his head, it cheapens the story — the classic sucky “it was all a dream” cop-out. But “Joker 2” confirms that it happened, and shows us what those consequences are both to Arthur and Gotham society, and how both of them react to those consequences — all of which make an amazing movie. Lady Gaga is really hot. I, as the audience, wanted closure for the character I grew to love, pity, admire, fear and laugh at. I needed to know what happened next, as does anyone after a great film.

“Joker 2” rules. You stink if you disagree. That is all.

Lawrence // Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor

I have sung and played instruments since I was a little girl, taking hundreds of hours of guitar, piano and singing lessons. I might even go as far as to admit that on a good day, I am a good singer. But man, nobody does it quite like Gracie and Clyde Lawrence. If I had even an ounce of their talent I would be set for life. Y’all need to put some respect on my favorite nepo babies and their band.

Lawrence’s latest studio album, “Family Business,” hit Apple Music in June of last year, and I was hooked. While it is certainly not my favorite of their discography, most of the songs were fun, catchy and showed off the insane musicianship of the band. The group is also known for their acoustic-ish renditions of their songs, where they strip some of the synth sounds and perform them live with other talented musicians. On their TikTok in the fall of last year, Lawrence posted an acoustic-ish version of their song “Whatcha Want,” which received mountains of hate. The beginning of the song features Gracie Lawrence belting a high note followed by the lyrics “Buzzfeed top ten ways that you hate me.”

The masses were dismayed. Not only were many comparing Gracie Lawrence to Toad from Mario, which I must admit is a humorous and slightly accurate statement, but they were also tearing the lyrics to shreds — also somewhat deserved. Lawrence’s lyrics are not why I love the band so much. While the criticism of the song and that exact rendition of it was definitely valid, the general hate of the band and the sibling vocalist-duo is ridiculous.

While the band has definitely had some help in the music industry thanks to their family’s connections, the talent dripping from the Lawrence siblings and the rest of the band is palpable. And even if belting and complicated musicianship isn’t your thing, their music is simply fun. As someone who has seen them live twice, I promise they are even better and more fun in concert.

Put some respect on my faves, and give their other songs a listen. Whether you like their more pop-centric songs like “False Alarms,” retro nostalgia like “Alibi” or moodier tunes like “The Weather,” if you like fun and funky music, Lawrence is definitely the band to check out.

Rachel Zegler // Emma Hannan, Contributing Editor

Big surprise — society loves to hate women, and this time, the masses chose Rachel Zegler. As a huge musical theatre fan, I’ve been a fan of her since her YouTube days and loved watching her in the live-action role of Maria in “West Side Story.” Additionally, a couple of years ago, she portrayed Lucy Gray Baird in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” and while I don’t agree with all the film’s choices, I can say confidently that she was a great pick for the role and truly brought the character to life.

A lot of the online discourse surrounding Zegler has to do with her activism, as she regularly uses social media to speak on social issues, such as her support for Palestine. Additionally, for her new role in the live-action “Snow White,” she stated that it wasn’t going to be a typical love story with the prince saving the princess asthe 1937 movie showed. Of course, the internet got mad at her for this statement, because apparently standards from 100 years ago should be the exact same way now.

People were saying she lacked media training, even though at the exact same time, they were praising Renee Rapp for her off-the-cuff interviews while promoting the “Mean Girls” Musical film. Not to quote America Ferrera’s Barbie monologue, but there is truly no one correct way for a woman to be. Even if we do not complain about political issues, people will still find a reason to have a problem with us.

Personally speaking, I find Zegler a breath of fresh air and truly appreciate the way she isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She’s ridiculously talented, and I will be the loudest cheerer the day she completes her EGOT status. Zegler is someone who has worked her way up to become a huge star, and I can’t wait to see her star in the new “Snow White” movie, even if her wig in the trailer looks vaguely like Lord Farquaad.

Contemporary Art // Thomas Riley, Opinions Editor

I love contemporary art, and I don’t just mean the generally beloved ones — the Andy Warhols, Keith Harings or Jean-Michel Basquiats. I mean unmodified urinals with a signature, I mean a canvas that’s just one shade of blue and I very much mean that stupid banana duct taped to the wall.

There’s a growing sentiment among people who visit contemporary art museums that they could have made certain pieces themselves. What I feel the need to point out is that it is very easy to believe you can make something yourself when somebody else has already made it. Art is not just about having the technical ability to paint or sculpt or produce something, but also about having the creativity or vision to conceive of it in the first place.

Art is supposed to make you feel something, and even though certain pieces of contemporary art may not move you in the same way as an expressionist portrait, they still make you feel something. Maybe Klein Blue really is so delightful that you’re pleased to have it fill an entire canvas, or perhaps it enrages you that something so talentless somehow got a spot in a museum.

The intentions of the artist and the reception of the audience both compose the meaning of art. While many classical and modern pieces try to hold the two in close alignment, a fair bit of contemporary art allows the viewer much more agency in their interpretation of the work. It asks for critical thought but welcomes disgust, and while I would rarely hang a work of contemporary art in my own home, I recognize the value these controversial works bring to the artistic conversation.

Oasis // Jake Vasilias, Staff Columnist

You should give Oasis another chance. Seriously.

No, I’m not messing with you, and yes, I know “Wonderwall” is corny (is it though? I’ve found myself listening to it unironically again …).

I mean it though — perhaps you got off on the wrong foot with the Gallaghers. Their brotherly feud alone might be a good enough reason to listen to “Definitely, Maybe” and “(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?” Maybe you’ve heard that they’re just phony, loud knockoffs of the Beatles, but have you even heard “Definitely, Maybe” or WTSMG?

I thought the same thing until my Apple Music suggestions threw “Live Forever” my way in a drunken stupor — and the music scratched an itch I didn’t know I had. That night, I must have played most of their catalog, sitting on my porch, soaking it all in. I was hooked.

The combination of brash, wailing lyrics, thunderous drumming, distorted and noisy guitars — think when your professor is connected to the speakers and their audio ruptures your eardrums — and beautiful melodies did something to me. They also have a softer, acoustic side with songs like “Talk Tonight” and “Half The World Away” that often get overshadowed by the flashier stuff. I’m not aware of many bands that do it all as well as Oasis does. The Stone Roses and Blur have some songs that sound kind of similar, but they don’t do it in quite the same way for me.

It’s the perfect gym, driving, cleaning or staring-at-your-ceiling music, and I’m tired of everyone acting like it’s not.