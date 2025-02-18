Do You Not Get the Concept? // Peeling back the layers of Hell with Hozier

When Hozier released “Unreal Unearth” just two years ago, I think my mind just about melted with how good the album was. Though it was a far cry from Hozier’s other projects, with more of a rock sound instead of acoustic, stronger drums and an appreciative use of synth, I was immediately in love with the entire album.

Just a month before, I had committed to reading Dante’s “Inferno,” from which Hozier drew inspiration for the album. The story follows a man who explores each layer of hell, meeting different people who are suffering on each layer and sharing their pain with him. Hozier had teased a couple of songs, including “Eat Your Young” and the very beginning of “Unknown / Nth,” and I was instantly hooked.

The first track of the album, my favorite, is “De Selby (Part 1),” which follows the descent to hell. Part 1 is a dark and twisting track exploring the darkness of the descent into death. The soft nature of the track is reminiscent of the loss of consciousness and fading away into death. Of all the songs on the album, “De Selby (Part 1)” feels the closest to the former acoustic nature of Hozier’s music, and transitions the listener perfectly into the more rock feel that accompanies the majority of the album.

“Francesca,” the fourth track on the album, follows Dante in the second layer of hell, lust. In the story, Dante meets Paolo and Francesca, who are being punished on the second layer. Francesca was a noble who married for political reasons, only to fall in love with her husband’s brother, Paolo. When her husband learns of their affair, he seeks revenge and kills both of them. The pair are punished together in hell — but Hozier’s “Francesca” doesn’t scorn their affair, instead taking their side. Hozier sings, “If I could hold you for a minute, I would do it again.” The song is a whirlwind of bass and drums before coalescing into an explosion of harmonies that can only depict the couple’s never-ending love for one another, despite their eternal suffering.

To accompany our sixth layer of hell, heresy, is the tenth track of the album, “All Things End.” The song itself has less of a rock vibe and a less prominent bass line, opting for a softer but drum-driven track. The song describes the end of everything, “just knowing everything will end.” The idea that life itself comes to an end, scorns the divine afterlife, and therefore the song itself shows a rejection of religion. In the story, Dante meets Farinata degli Uberti, who was killed for his belief that the soul dies with the body.

The last track I’d like to talk about, Track 15, is “Unknown / Nth,” aligning with the final circle of hell, treachery. However, the lyrics of the track are the complete opposite of the ninth circle’s sin. Instead, “Unknown / Nth” is nothing but a declaration of pure loyalty — initially. “The difference never made a difference to me,” Hozier sings. “I swam a lake of fire.” It’s soft and tender, and Hozier sings the first verse with a reverence that can only be undevoted loyalty.

But in the chorus, he asks, “Do you know I could break beneath the weight of the goodness, love, I still carry for you?” revealing the true treachery of the song — the betrayal of heartbreak.

The chorus booms, and despite the major chords typically associated with happiness and lighter lyrical tones, the chorus is riddled with the anger of treachery. The one left behind, stung with the betrayal in the face of his undying loyalty. It “isn’t the being alone” or “the empty home” that hurts the most in the wake of a breakup. It’s pure disbelief in the face of disloyalty, that to betray a loved one is the worst kind of treachery possible.

To think “Unreal Unearth” won zero awards is like a stab to the heart. The album itself, though conceptually following Dante’s “Inferno,” holds so many other references and underlying themes. Hozier has always used his platform as a musician to speak on the most tumultuous issues of the modern world, and this album was no different, commenting on topics such as the greed of humanity and indifference to the future of the children of the world. He references “The Third Policeman” by Flann O’Brien in “De Selby (Part 1)” and “De Selby (Part 2)” and many other songs. His use of literary references and political themes make Hozier a deserved listen for any music fan, and why you should listen to “Unreal Unearth.”