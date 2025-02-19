Gov. Shapiro proposes flat funding for Pitt and additional money through new funding council

As summer draws nearer, state lawmakers in Harrisburg will soon decide how much funding they will grant to Pitt for the 2025-2026 school year.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed state budget includes flat funding for Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities, with an additional $60 million to be distributed among Pitt, Penn State, Temple and Lincoln through the Performance-Based Funding Council established last July.

Pitt has received flat funding, which is a fixed amount of money, from the state since 2019.

The Performance-Based Funding Council, composed of state officials, will determine how the additional $60 million is allocated to “increase degree attainment, encourage affordability in higher education, meet workforce needs and grow the economy,” according to the council’s website.

Charlie McLaughlin, senior director for Commonwealth relations, said funding provided by Pitt is used to lower in-state tuition for students if or when funding is received. According to the University, state funding reduces in-state tuition costs by $15,000 annually per student.

“Pennsylvania lawmakers ultimately get the final say, including voting on Pitt’s general support appropriation,” McLaughlin said.

In recent years, state university funding has become a partisan issue within the Pennsylvania legislature. Disagreements over Pitt’s use of fetal tissue in research and money going to universities rather than students caused the divide. Every year, the budget ultimately passed, albeit on delayed timelines.

Shapiro’s proposed budget includes a plan to increase PHEAA state grants by $1,000 for students whose households make less than the state median income of around $76,000.

“My budget keeps up the scholarships and grants we funded last year — and it fully funds that performance-based formula for Pitt, Penn State and Temple,” Shapiro said. “Last year … we directed significant resources towards our public universities and community colleges while at the same time expanding access to scholarships that make a college education more affordable.”

Lawmakers in Harrisburg will debate the budget proposal, with a set deadline of June 30.