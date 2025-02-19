Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo draws local and international body art enthusiasts

Hundreds of patrons, tattoo artists and piercers congregated at the Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo last weekend to celebrate their shared passion for body art. Held at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh’s Downtown area from Feb. 14-16, the event featured artists from the Pittsburgh area and beyond, some traveling internationally to attend the gathering.

The tattoo expo also hosted contests for tattoos of different categories, including “sleeve,” “geometric,” “portrait,” “traditional” and “non-traditional,” among others. As a secondary form of entertainment, attendees could watch large-scale tattoo creations come to fruition in real time on the event’s main stage.

The tattoo expo hosted other events at the same time, including a “Miss Pittsburgh Pin Up Contest” in which participants dressed in their best pinup style clothing for a chance to win a cash prize. Attendees who were not quite ready to commit to a tattoo shopped from vendors selling handmade goods, clothing and offering tooth gems, permanent jewelry and permanent makeup.

Anna Carswell, one of the tattoo expo’s primary organizers, discussed the importance of including a balance of hometown artists and artists from around the world. Creatives at the event varied in terms of background, methodology and artistic style.

“Making sure you have well-rounded artists that are from places people can’t just go down the street and get … the whole idea of a genuine, good tattoo convention is something that you can’t just get every day,” Carswell said.

Carswell’s fiancé is a local tattoo artist who assisted in organizing the event, coordinating its creative aspects while Carswell supervises logistical tasks.

“The logistics are kind of interesting, because not only do you have the logistics of planning in terms of venue, but it’s getting the pipe and drapes … making sure all of the artists can get here, so, in terms of logistics, it’s absolutely chaotic, really,” Carswell said. “Trying to get a million different moving parts under one roof and keeping them there for three days straight … it’s sort of a feat, I think.”

The tattoo expo serves as an outlet for local talent while also drawing in unique artistry from across the country, with guests from near and far collaborating to celebrate the Pittsburgh area.

This is the event’s second year at the Wyndham Grand Hotel, as it was formerly held at the Sheraton Hotel in Pittsburgh’s Station Square. But as the expo gains more traction, its staff wanted to search for a change of space to suit their needs.

“This will probably be our forever home,” Carswell said.

Yvonna Wilson is a tattoo apprentice with Macabre Majesties, who travels to different tattoo expos on a regular basis.

Wilson appreciated the far-reaching demographics of the event and its healthy attendance.

“We live in our camper, and we do these shows every single weekend in a different city … This is our third time in Pittsburgh,” Wilson said. “The foot traffic, it seems like the advertising is there, people are aware of it … there’s a good amount of artists.”

Taylor Heald, a tattoo artist from the Crucible Art Collective based in Buffalo, New York, traveled to the Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo with her coworkers. While the Crucible Art Collective attended the event in past years, this was Heald’s first time at the event.

Heald went to school for illustration and animation and began a tattoo apprenticeship in her late twenties.

“We all tend to like to do things that are kind of close in proximity to where our shop is, but travelable,” Heald said. “Everyone gets into it at a different time in their life.”

Heald stressed the importance of large-scale creative gatherings like the Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo for the role they play in her own artistry and to the general health of the industry.

“I love looking at artwork of artists that I look up to … people around me, even my coworkers inspire me, so I feel like we all tend to feed off each other depending on where you’re at and the environment that you’re in … It’s an amalgamation of all different influences that I’ve encountered throughout my life,” Heald said.