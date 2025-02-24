The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Photos: Culture Roundup

From musical performances to fashion shows, culture blossomed around the University of Pittsburgh.
By Maya Burns and Kyla Mitchell
February 23, 2025

KM_Orchestra-6
Kyla Mitchell | Staff Photographer
The University of Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra performs in Bellefield Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

About the Contributor
Maya Burns, Staff Illustrator