National Society of Black Engineers fosters growth among Black engineering students

Black professionals have historically remained underrepresented in STEM fields, but the National Society of Black Engineers is working to bridge that gap.

With more than 33,000 members nationwide, NSBE is one of the country’s largest student-run organizations. As the organization prepares for its 51st annual national convention, its members reflected on how NSBE has allowed students to give back to the community, including through mentorship of underprivileged high school students.

The Pitt chapter of NSBE has approximately 55 members and is dedicated to giving its members the tools to both succeed as professionals and positively impact the community. Beginning in 1989, the Pitt chapter of NSBE is one of more than 600 chapters worldwide, all of which provide opportunities for Black students and professionals in engineering.

With weekly events throughout the school year, chapter president and junior industrial engineering major Jordan During said NSBE gives Black engineering students a valuable sense of community. In just the past week, chapter members have the opportunity to take part in a Teaching Kitchen in the Eatery, hear from alumni speaker Shawnee Moorhead and participate in a leadership summit — all in celebration of Black History Month.

“I’ve noticed the camaraderie of the organization has grown,” During said. “We are a professional organization, but what comes before all of that is the culture we build on campus and making sure that we are a family.”

As NSBE prepares for the national convention, During said attendees are eager to make the most of their time by applying the skills they have learned over the school year.

“I’d really like to maximize what I can achieve by talking to as many people as possible and hearing from their experience,” During said. “For the chapter as a whole, success is different for everyone, whether that means connecting with others, pursuing an internship or strengthening existing relationships within the chapter.”

The national convention is set to take place from March 5-9 in Chicago. With 24 members from the Pitt chapter attending, During said members are looking forward to the convention’s networking opportunities.

“We’re excited to get together and engage in workshops and talk with other professional organizations,” During said. “We’ll also be involved in networking with Pitt alumni and hearing from different speakers at the conference.”

The conference, which typically attracts thousands of attendees from NSBE chapters across the country, serves as a platform for Black engineers to connect with other professionals. During said some Pitt alumni specifically travel to the convention every year, which helps members form close relationships with professionals.

According to sophomore mechanical engineering major Eniola Dosu, the convention’s career fair is a major draw, featuring 200 companies — including Apple, GE, Lockheed Martin, and Microsoft — actively seeking interns and co-op students.

“There’s a lot of professional events like learning how to tailor your resume, how to market yourself, and how to network,” said Dosu. “It’s one of the best opportunities to network because chapters from all over the country will be in attendance.”

While professional development and networking are the focus of the upcoming convention, the Pitt NSBE chapter is also committed to mentorship, extending its impact to high school students who desire to enter engineering fields.

“We’re focused on ensuring academic success in engineering, but we also share what we learn with others in hopes they will enter the same field,” During said.

Senior chemical engineering major Shamiah Williams said tutoring — including through Pitt’s Community Engagement Center in the Hill District — has been one the most rewarding parts of her time in the organization.

“We help with STEAM Saturdays, which helps underrepresented communities who don’t have as many resources for their education,” Williams said. “And recently, we are trying to start an NSBE Junior chapter for high schoolers, which hopefully will eventually go to a national conference of its own.”

Dosu said her most meaningful experiences in the chapter have aided her professional development, and NSBE’s reputation opens doors for aspiring engineers.

“I appreciate the professional aspects of the club like talking to alumni and attending professional events,” Dosu said. “The name that comes with being an NSBE member is quite reputable, as many people in engineering fields know about the organization.”

Some members like Williams find professional development beneficial, but they also take pride in guiding children who are considering engineering fields — helping NSBE fulfill its mission to impact future engineers in the community.

“It’s giving me a chance to reach out to younger kids,” Williams said. “I’m preparing a younger generation that looks like me to do what I do.”