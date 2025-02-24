Pitt temporarily pauses Ph.D. admissions amid potential NIH funding cuts

Due to uncertainty surrounding federal funding for research grants, Pitt has announced a temporary pause in doctoral admissions to the university.

According to University spokesperson Jared Stonesifer, “After the announcement that NIH [National Institutes of Health] indirect costs would be capped at 15%, the University’s Office of the Provost temporarily paused additional Ph.D. offers of admission until the impacts of that cap were better understood.”

This decision comes after the NIH enacted a policy to cut research funding. In response, 22 states have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration, and a federal judge has issued an order to pause the policy.

However, despite the halt in NIH funding cuts, the University is in the process of analyzing whether these federal policies will result in a significant change to research funding,

“The University is in the process of completing that analysis and expects to be in a position to resume offers soon,” Stonesifer said.

In a letter sent to the Pitt community on Friday, the University of Pittsburgh senior leadership office stated that NIH funding cuts “would result in irreparable harm to University operations and to the important, lifesaving research that we do.”

The statement also addressed other potential changes to federal diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. The University is still analyzing the potential effects of these policies alongside the proposed cuts to NIH grants.

“University leadership is reviewing this guidance [surrounding DEI] to understand the full impact and implications on our activities and functions,” the letter said.