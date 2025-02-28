From Backyard Brawls to historic comebacks: A look at some of Pitt’s best performances over the past year

Pitt athletics had an up-and-down year, but throughout 2024, each team gave fans great moments. Every team had high points throughout the past year, but what was the best performance out of each fall and winter sport?

Football: Beating Syracuse 41-13 on Thursday night

Pitt football’s big win over Syracuse under the lights was true domination against an ACC contender. There was blood in the water from the opening snap, as the self-proclaimed “sharks” picked off Kyle McCord five times, returning three for touchdowns.

At this point in the season, the Panther defense had begun to gel, and it was during this game that the defense showed how suffocating they were.

At the final whistle, Pitt was 7-0 and looking to potentially contend for the ACC Championship. While the season may not have turned out that way, this was a nice high point to look back on.

Basketball: Destroying West Virginia 86-62

In a season where big wins are hard to come by, Pitt basketball gave fans a reason to hope with one of its biggest wins of the year. The Panthers never trailed against West Virginia, grabbing an early lead and refusing to look back.

The Oakland Zoo was electric the entire time, preventing West Virginia from getting anything going on offense and setting a student attendance record of 3,200.

Graduate student guard Damian Dunn and junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham sent the Mountaineers heading for the hills, with Dunn scoring 23 points and Diaz Graham recording a triple-double.

West Virginia went on to pick up some quality wins, upsetting Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas, making Pitt’s overwhelming win look better and better.

Women’s basketball: Rallying from down 31 to beat SMU 72-59

Pitt made NCAA history in January by completing the largest comeback in regulation in women’s basketball history. Pitt trailed 46-14 with 1:37 left in the second quarter, and hope seemed sparse. However, something magical happened coming out of the half.

Heading into this game, Pitt had a point differential of +50 in the third quarter, but the Panthers came out of the locker room on another level. Pitt went on a 28-0 run in the third quarter, shutting out SMU for the entire quarter and cutting the deficit to just three points.

In the opening minute of the fourth quarter, senior forward MaKayla Elmore made a three from the top of the arc, tying the game at 49. Moments later, junior guard Marley Washenitz made a three of her own, giving Pitt a lead that it kept the rest of the game.

The incredible comeback win marked Pitt’s first ACC win of the year and was a statement win for a program that has struggled mightily in the past few years.

Volleyball: Packing the Pete and conquering the Cardinals 3-2

There are many moments from volleyball’s incredible season that could make this list, but beating Louisville in five sets easily takes the cake.

First-ranked Pitt was 50 fans short of a sellout crowd, making for an electric atmosphere at the Petersen Events Center. The fans who were in attendance witnessed one of the most thrilling games of the season as Pitt etched out an ACC win versus its volleyball rival.

Bre Kelley continued a fabulous season, recording the first double-double of her career. Additionally, Olivia Babcock showed why she was the AVCA National Player of the Year, recording a season-high 22 kills on a .326 hitting percentage.

The Panthers continued to dominate throughout the rest of the season, eventually getting the season sweep over Louisville later that year.

Men’s soccer: Dismantling Howard 8-1

Men’s soccer had an incredible year, but no game showed their strength like the Oct. 2 match against Howard. Pitt had 34 shots, the most on the season for the Panthers. Additionally, Pitt held Howard to just five shots with only one shot on goal.

Senior forward Luis Sahmkow opened the scoring in the 10th minute, and from there, the offense rolled along. Seven different Panthers scored, led by junior forward Eben McIntyre with two goals.

Pitt’s total of eight goals is the most scored in one game during Jay Vidovich’s tenure as coach.

After this game, Pitt soccer was 9-1, ranked number one in the country and on the longest winning streak in the NCAA. The Panthers continued their winning ways throughout the season, but never reached the same dominant heights as they did against Howard.

Women’s soccer: Massacring Mercyhurst 7-0

There was no mercy shown on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Ambrose Urbanic Field. The Panthers made some additions to the record books, recording a program-high 48 shots and holding Mercyhurst to just one.

Senior forward Sarah Schupansky started senior day off with a bang, scoring the game’s opening goal just 51 seconds into the game. Schupanksy also notched two assists within the match’s first 16 minutes.

Redshirt junior Magali Gagne recorded a hat trick on three shots on goal, while fifth-year defender Grace Pettet scored her first goal of the season. The Panthers finished this game 6-1-1 and ready to come roaring into ACC play.

Wrestling: Dominating Duke 42-0

Pitt wrestling earned their second ACC win of the year in commanding fashion, shutting out Duke at home. Pitt won all 10 bouts with seven bonus point victories. Pitt won three bouts by major decision and one by pin.

The Panthers were in control the entire time, recording 26 takedowns compared to just two from Duke. Senior Nick Babin opened the scoring for Pitt, winning the first match of the day via major decision.

From there, the team headed into senior night with plenty of momentum.

Swim and Dive: Taking West Virginia to the lanes, Men 227-70, Women 240-57

Over the weekend of Jan. 10 and 11, swim and dive destroyed West Virginia, completing the fall and winter sports sweep over the Mountaineers. The Panthers tallied 23 event wins over the course of the weekend, taking 15 individual and four relay events and sweeping all four dive events.

Senior Max Matteazzi led the Panthers with three individual wins, taking the men’s 1000 freestyle, 200 breaststroke and 200 IM. Sophomore Avery Kudlac had two individual wins of her own as well as a women’s relay win.

Overall, it was the largest margin of victory for both the men’s and women’s teams this season, who started 2025 on a very high note.

Fresh off some big wins in 2024, the Panthers look to keep the momentum rolling in the 2025 fall and winter seasons.