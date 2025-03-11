Note to Self // March Mindfulness

Note to self — Now that daylight savings has happened and the sun is finally setting later, I feel like I am myself again and have my motivation back. Spring break was a much-needed reset for me. I prioritized putting myself and relaxation first. I really do not want this month to be overwhelming for me and to reverse all of the resetting I did over break. I want this month to be focused on mindfulness, considering I have so many exams and essays coming up. Since the sun is shining again and my seasonal depression is, hopefully, over, I feel I can keep myself motivated and stay positive. This month for me is going to be March Mindfulness, not March Madness.

Over break, I did a few things to reset. I honestly treated each day like a “self-care Sunday,” as I did my skincare, cleaned up my space and even did something as simple as making my bed. Making my bed is a great start to the day because even if I accomplish absolutely nothing in the day, I at least get to lay down and sleep in a made bed. It makes an unproductive day feel productive and makes a productive day feel even more accomplished. I had a staycation spring break, which was much needed. I knew if I went on a vacation somewhere, I would need a vacation from the vacation. I did suffer from extreme FOMO, but in the long run, I am so glad I did not go anywhere. It makes summer even more motivating for me to get through the next couple of months.

Now that I am back at school, I have no time to slack off, which is kind of hard because I feel extremely burnt out at the moment. I feel like this might also be because of the lack of Vitamin D and a college student diet, but that is an issue for later. Things I like to do to keep me motivated are to make a coffee in the morning or go to Starbucks — yet I need to save money right now, so I prefer making it at home. I also love to listen to music when walking to class and even taking the scenic routes so I get more steps in.

A big issue I have that takes a toll on me is letting other people’s words and actions bother me. This is a reminder for me to stop doing that. I cannot stress over little things that I have no control over. All I can do is control the way I react and not the way people act. The sooner I can apply this, the sooner I can become even more mindful and happy. If someone sees me in a way that is different from who I truly am, that is an issue on them for not getting to know me. It is honestly an issue for anyone who does that, because you do not have room to judge someone if you have not made any effort to get to know them. It is a reflection of the person and not who I am.

Another random thing that has been really calming for me is watching YouTube. Whether I am watching a vlog, haul or even a mukbang, it calms my brain from any stressors but somehow feels better than watching a TV show. I switch up what I watch a lot, so I will probably be back to Netflix after classes next month.

With that reflection on myself and the things I actively am trying to change, I also did some research on new ways I can improve my mindfulness. Saying daily affirmations in the morning like “I am strong” and “I am loved” can help. I have truly been very lucky this year because my classes have not been eating me alive, but they are still challenging. Since I am not as overbooked as my friends, I can really focus on extracurricular stuff, too, like getting another job in the summer and working on internships. I do not want to waste my time on social media bedrotting. I really want to get a move on getting opportunities to help my future, so making time in the day to work on that without putting over my academics is a good thing for me.

Joining my sorority and making time to hang out with my friends is a great way to balance alone time with social time. I think right now I have a perfect mix of both, and that has definitely improved my headspace. It was not enough to just see friends on the weekends or at night on weekdays, but actively making time to see friends during the day for lunch or little gym dates has kept me on track to being productive. Side note, joining a sorority has definitely been one of the best decisions I made since coming to Pitt — love my sisters!

I need to remember to slow down this month. If I overwork myself too hard, I get stressed and throw away all the things I have been actively doing to stay mindful, but I think with summer as my motivator, I will be able to finish off my first year of college strong.