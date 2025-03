Headline: Panthers on Politics

Byline: Ruby Scupp, Josie Cantelmo and Piper Narendorf

Socials: In this episode of Panthers on Politics, Ruby, Piper and Josie host a round-table discussion about nuclear energy.

In this episode of Panthers on Politics, Ruby, Piper and Josie host a round-table discussion about nuclear energy. They debate the pros and cons and the connotations surrounding the word “nuclear.”

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Audio edited by Emma Hannan.