Column | DK Metcalf trade is reputation-defining for Steelers’ front office

At a turning point in the franchise, Pittsburgh Steelers fans were enthused when Omar Khan was named the new general manager. Coinciding with the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 2022, this move ushered in a new era of football in the 412.

Along with his right-hand man Andy Weidl, fans hoped that new eyes could help elevate the Steelers’ current core and get them back into Super Bowl contention. Former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert etched himself into Pittsburgh lore forever by managing the team to two Super Bowl rings in the 2000s, but as his decisions turned more questionable and the team had backslid into the .500 range, fans were ready for change.

One of Khan’s early wins on the job was trading Chase Claypool to Chicago in exchange for a second-round pick. That trade was perceived as somewhat even at the time but aged rather gracefully for the Steelers. Claypool tumbled out of the NFL a year later, while the Steelers used that Chicago pick to take cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

But that feather in Khan’s cap could only last so long, and as the Steelers remained stagnant and their ceiling remained the same, frustration started to grow for a team that was stuck skidding its tires. The “Khan Artist” was failing to provide any substantial change to the team’s performance.

Khan took some risks last offseason in an attempt to jump-start things. In addition to a complete quarterback overhaul, he swung a deal that sent wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson.

This was his fatal error of the offseason. The Steelers’ one-two punch at receiver of Johnson and George Pickens was suddenly missing a fist, and while Khan spent extensive time involved in the trade market, he ultimately came up empty-handed. Khan made the mistake of putting all of his eggs into the Brandon Aiyuk basket, trying to court him out of San Francisco and into Pittsburgh.

That saga ended with the Steelers left at the altar and Aiyuk staying in the Bay Area.

The result in Pittsburgh was one of the weakest wide receiver units in the NFL and an indictment of Khan’s handling of their playmaking staff surrounding their two new quarterbacks.

The Steelers averaged 192 passing yards per game, good for 27th in the league, and no wide receiver other than George Pickens had more than 550 receiving yards. Only one other player had a figure higher than 550 — tight end Pat Freiermuth, who had 653.

At the trade deadline, Khan settled for Mike Williams from the New York Jets for a fifth-round pick. But Williams was scarcely used by the team. He was on the field for only 29% of the team’s offensive snaps, seeing just 15 targets in 10 games.

While there were certainly differences in playing style and results depending on whether Justin Fields or Russell Wilson was taking snaps, there’s no denying that both were at a bit of a disadvantage operating in an offense devoid of top-end talent.

The nausea that came from Khan’s handling rightfully tanked the front office’s approval rating. Their receiver woes were glaring when facing the top NFL teams. It was up to Khan and co. to go out and make a big swing for a wide receiver by any and all means necessary. On Sunday night, they did just that.

The Steelers acquired DK Metcalf from Seattle in exchange for their second-round pick in 2025. Metcalf had requested a trade back on March 5, citing a desire for a new start and to play for a contending team.

Pundits and journalists alike can argue whether the Steelers are a contender — and most will say no — but no one can deny that bringing someone of Metcalf’s talent in is a big step in the right direction.

Almost immediately after the deal, the Steelers gave him a five-year, $150 million contract. That is a hefty financial commitment for Metcalf, even if Metcalf’s numbers would have led Steelers receivers in nearly every major category in 2024.

Last season did a number on Khan’s popularity within Pittsburgh. He was the one responsible for weakening the offense, and now there is no room for extra patience as he tries to figure things out.

Metcalf, who has averaged over 1,000 receiving yards over his six-year NFL career, is one of the best bets Khan can make to try and improve the offense. Metcalf is now the biggest trade acquisition the Steelers have made under Khan, and while the front office can still tinker around the edges at the receiver position, odds are he’s their biggest move — even if they draft a wide-out in the first round.

By delaying an addition like this by a full year, Metcalf and whatever the 2025 Steelers offense looks like have to deliver immediately. The prior bungling has created a ton of pressure for Metcalf to lead the charge in any offensive resurgence.

Metcalf’s arrival could have several implications on the team’s other roster decisions — ones that are up to Khan and the front office to interpret.

Does Metcalf coming to town mean the Steelers shop Pickens? He’s a controversial receiver on the final deal of his rookie year. Does it mean Wilson is coming back at quarterback? Metcalf’s best season came with Wilson throwing him the ball in 2020. Does it mean Aaron Rodgers is coming to Pittsburgh? Reports about the Steelers’ interest in him were dismissed earlier but are now increasingly serious. Assuming Pickens stays, having both receivers makes Pittsburgh a much more desirable place for a free agent.

There are a lot of questions that need answering, but if the Metcalf trade doesn’t pan out, or his presence leads to the Steelers making other moves that flop, it all comes back to this deal. Khan and this front office are staking their reputations on this guy and this trade.