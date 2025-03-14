A Good Hill to Die On // Break It Down

Yes, sadly, the much-awaited and anticipated Spring Break ’25 has ended. We are back in the surprisingly warm temperatures of Pittsburgh — miles from the closest beach, bikinis packed away for a few more months and our heads back in the grind for the next seven weeks. While people may be trying to fool you by wearing shorts this time of year, it is sadly not summer or even spring.

I, in combination with both my fears of spending money and drowning, returned home for the break. Instead of spending $20 on “mocktails” or burning to death on the crowded Miami beaches, I sprawled out on my bed, ate good food and continued enjoying all the suburbs that Pittsburgh had to offer.

Nothing eventful occurred over break. Though I always make plans for trips to the outlet malls or to finally sell my many unwanted and unworn clothes, I never did this break. While I am still pale as a ghost, I saved thousands on a little home vacation. However, I did spend a ridiculous amount on Dairy Queen with the release of their new Blue Cookie Crunch Dip, which is heavenly.

We have all seen the movies of college-age kids hyping up spring break, saying it is the best week of our lives. But with Pitt’s break smack dab in the middle of the semester — in March to be exact — vacationing is not really on my mind.

My brain could barely handle the thought of my upcoming exams and projects all due the very week we return, let alone how to pay for a vacation or what to wear. While I am recovering from a small case of FOMO and the beach and water are almost irresistible, I am glad I just went home.

I can never stress enough the importance of home. There are many years to travel, be stupid and waste money on wants, but going home before we are truly adults is slowly slipping away.

I am so grateful that I chose to spend my break at home. Do not feel left out or sad, because you still went on a vacation. Maybe there was no sand caught in your flip-flops that followed you back to the city of bridges or Instagram-worthy photoshoots, but you took a break.

I could certainly live on a gorgeous, warm clear blue ocean hill, but once those spring break students arrive, I would be sprinting off that hill. I want to die on a hill filled with relaxation, and I define relaxing as eating my mom’s mac ‘n cheese, having a 12-hour average on my screen time and wearing the most hideous outfits as I drive my Subaru around the hills of Northern Pittsburgh.

Also, I could not afford any lavish spring break. I barely scrape by — I probably buy one too many Starbucks Shaken Espressos — working at Dunkin’ making hardly enough to pay my dues and chip in on tuition. While I could have saved up then thrown away my savings on a trip to the beach, I am so grateful I got to be home.

These weeks of rest and time away from campus help me appreciate more than ever the importance of home.