SJP receives interim suspension from Office of Student Conduct

Students for Justice in Palestine at Pitt received notice that the organization will be placed on an “interim suspension of registration” by Pitt’s Office of Student Conduct on Tuesday morning.

This suspension has no specified end date and prevents SJP from organizing events and receiving University resources such as event spaces and requesting funds. A letter signed by Associate Director of Student Conduct Jamey Mentzer and sent to SJP’s leaders said the suspension is “effective immediately.”

The Office of Student Conduct said its decision to enact this interim suspension comes after “individuals acting on behalf of SJP … improperly engaged in communications to members of the Conduct Hearing Board” after partaking in a Level II conduct hearing on Feb. 4. An SJP co-president said they’re unsure what communication the Office of Student Conduct is referring to.

The letter sent to SJP’s leaders did not provide a verdict on the organization’s current conduct proceeding, which stems from a pro-Palestine sit-in at Hillman Library in December.

An SJP co-president said they plan on filing an appeal for the decision.