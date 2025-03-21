Police blotter: Mar. 13 – Mar. 19

Thursday, March 13

Pitt police assisted City police with a student who reported they were scammed out of money on the North Side.

Pitt police assisted City police with a Pitt student who is having issues with her roommate on the 300 block of Hastings Street.

Pitt police assisted City police with a hit-and-run accident on Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive Extension.

An individual reported her Apple AirPods charging case was missing in South Oakland.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Panther Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Friday, March 14

An individual reported a set of paper towels caught on fire at the Chevron Science Center. The towels were placed in a nearby sink and the flames were extinguished.

Pitt police assisted City police with a roof collapse on the 300 block of Semple Street.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at McCormick Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Bruce Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Saturday, March 15

An individual wanted to file a harassment report at Lothrop Hall.

Pitt police assisted City police in dispersing a large crowd on the 300 block of Semple Street.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at the Litchfield Tower Lobby. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police assisted City police with a DUI on Euler Way and Atwood Street.

Sunday, March 16

An officer issued an individual citations for harassment, disorderly conduct and carrying false identification on Forbes and Atwood.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A. One student was issued a conduct referral.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at the 3500 block of Fifth Avenue. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Monday, March 17

An officer took a report regarding a criminal mischief at Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of pictures at Posvar Hall. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, March 18

An officer took a report regarding harassment by communication at Allen Hall. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of sunglasses at Clapp Hall. Investigation pending.

Wednesday, March 19

Pitt police assisted City police with an irate female screaming and holding a knife at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The individual was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a retail theft at The Pitt Shop. Investigation pending.

An individual filed a harassment report at the William Pitt Union.

Pitt police responded to a post that was on fire at the Old Cemetery Lot. Officers along with City fire responded and put the fire out.