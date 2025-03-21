City Couture // Balancing college life

College life is hectic, but adding on living in a fast-paced city amplifies that even more. Between classes, internships, social events and trying to keep up with the latest fashion trends, it can feel like there just aren’t enough hours in the day. There are ways to do it all — it’s all about time management.

One of the easiest ways to maintain a stylish and stress-free routine is by building a capsule wardrobe. Having a well-curated selection of timeless, versatile pieces means you’ll never spend unnecessary time stressing over what to wear. A simple tee and jeans for class instantly boosts your confidence instead of showing up in pajamas to class. Stylish sneakers keep you comfortable for long city walks while a go-to pair of jeans can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. I prefer to wear and purchase mostly neutral colors and add statement accessories to maximize my wardrobe without overcrowding my closet.

Planning outfits ahead of time was a small step that transformed my life. I am not much of a morning person, so the last thing I want to do before class is pick out an outfit. Taking less than 10 minutes the night before to lay out your clothes, shoes and accessories can make a world of difference. This not only saves you time but also allows you to be intentional about your outfit choices, so you always feel confident and put together.

When it comes to hair and makeup, I choose to keep it simple, especially for class. A put together, “clean girl” look doesn’t have to take an hour — sometimes, all you need is a quick five-minute routine to feel confident and refreshed. Personally, a tinted moisturizer or SPF, lip balm and blush are my go-tos to add some color back into my face, even during early morning classes. I also like to keep a few essentials in my bag, in case I need to do any touch-ups throughout the day.

Balancing school and social life requires organization, and a digital planner or scheduling app can help you keep track of everything. Google Calendar and Notion are my favorite platforms to use and make it so easy to plan your week in advance so you always know when you have time for study sessions, coffee dates and fun nights out. Having a clear idea of your schedule allows you to be more intentional with your time.

It’s important to prioritize self-care even while busy with all things college. Burnout is a real thing, and no matter how much you want to stay ahead in school and maintain a social life, you won’t be able to enjoy either if you’re running on empty. Getting enough rest, staying hydrated and giving yourself time to recharge are just as important as keeping up with your schedule.

Balancing all of the things that college entails — school, work, friendships and social life — is stressful, but hopefully this advice helps you out a little bit!