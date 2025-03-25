Review | The newest “Hunger Games” release, ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ feels unsurprising but hopeful

Suzanne Collins’ newest release, “Sunrise on the Reaping,” introduces readers to the 50th Hunger Games, with Haymitch Abernathy as the narrator and central protagonist. For people already familiar with the novels, Haymitch serves as Katniss and Peeta’s mentor during the original trilogy. In the second “Hunger Games” book, “Catching Fire,” a paragraph reveals the nature of his games, so readers already know how he won and the details about the arena.

Going into this novel, I was expecting a new insight into the world of Panem or a new theme not previously introduced, and truthfully, the book never really delivered. It was certainly entertaining and I breezed through the chapters, but kept expecting something new that never really showed up — until the last few pages.

In the first chapter, the author introduces Haymitch during his teen years, describing him as a rebellious alcohol dealer. We learn he has a family, including a brother and a girlfriend whom he adores, who is also part of the Covey tribe mentioned in the 2020 release “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” Throughout the book, the readers learn much about Haymitch’s past, and about some younger versions of other characters, like Katniss’s mom and dad. By touching on their lives, the readers get a great glimpse into what made them into the people we see in the original trilogy.

Additionally, the novel touches heavily on the use of government propaganda that starts during the Reaping and continues throughout the game. We learn that the events the viewers are seeing are not actually what’s happening, gaining great insight into just how the Capitol can manipulate the citizens. We saw some of this happen in the original trilogy and previous prequel, and this book did touch on it a little bit more, but it was still nothing completely new, rather continuing concepts already introduced.

Even though I didn’t find the book to offer new concepts, like “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” did, “Sunrise on the Reaping” touched on emotions better than any of the other books do. Suzanne Collins has never flinched away from the macabre aspects of the Hunger Games, and certain scenes in the book definitely heightened those areas. The novel consisted of great character building, especially for the ones who were completely new to the series, making their death scenes even more heartbreaking. Most of all, Collins does a great job of showing how the characters cope with grief as a result of the games, making readers sympathize with just about everyone shown.

Haymitch himself undergoes dramatic character changes throughout the book. We see him lose just about everyone in his life, heightening his alcohol problems. As the original character started off relatively chipper in the beginning, we see how his character developed into the sarcastic and disgruntled one we see in the trilogy. Collins shows just how badly the games affected his character and his grapple with guilt. Additionally, we see a resemblance of Katniss’ character to Haymitch, with subtle but defiant acts of rebellion. Both characters refused to be tools to the Capitol, and this book in particular did a great job portraying just how small acts of resistance play into the grand scheme of an overall revolution.

Before I got to the final pages of the book, I certainly did find it entertaining but still pretty predictable, and I was waiting for something new. Then, after an entire book filled with such despair, the final few pages took a surprising turn of hope. While the majority of “Sunrise on the Reaping” touched on the horridness of the games and propaganda use, the last few pages remind readers that the time for revolution might not be right now, but you just have to wait for the correct time. While the characters in the novel weren’t able to make immediate, dramatic change, they held onto the same optimism, making the revolution possible in the original trilogy. As the title suggests, change might not happen today, but eventually, the characters won’t have to wake up to another sunrise on the day of the reaping, as the cycle of oppression will end. With patience and resilience, the characters can hold onto hope and work to make a better future. By keeping the same perseverance, when the time is right, they will have a revolution.

I found this small ray of hope really set “Sunrise on the Reaping” necessary and worth reading. “Mockingjay” ended on a similar note, with Katniss and Peeta looking at their children playing in the post-Capitol world, and “Sunrise on the Reaping” serves as a reminder that there is always a chance for redemption and to restart. While it’s small, it leaves readers with a positive ending that someday, there can be changes.

In conclusion, “Sunrise on the Reaping” is a good addition to the series. Fans of the series might not necessarily find anything new or completely surprising, but they will still enjoy the same energy of the original series and it will keep you hooked from start to finish. Since it doesn’t push any great boundaries, it can feel underwhelming at times when you want concepts to be more fleshed out, but it’s still worth a read. However, the ending makes the book absolutely delightful, and the book is overall enjoyable as we return to the world of Panem.