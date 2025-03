Pitt Police said a water main break on O’Hara Street has affected Central Oakland and left several dorms on campus without water on Tuesday night.

According to Pitt Police, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is on the scene to address the break. As of 10:12 p.m., Amos Hall and Litchfield Towers A, B and C do not have water, and Holland Hall is experiencing low water pressure.

Water is expected to be restored to the residence halls by 11 p.m., according to Pitt Police.