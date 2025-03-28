Spring sports in full swing this weekend

This weekend, the Pitt men’s swimming and diving team takes center stage while the track and field team heads to two separate events and lacrosse plays the number one team in the country.

Men’s swimming and diving

Five Panthers on the swimming and diving team are set to compete in this year’s NCAA Division I men’s swimming and diving championships. The event begins on Wednesday and goes until Saturday at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Washington.

Senior Cameron Cash, concurrent NCAA All-American for the 3-meter and All-American honorable mention for the platform, is the first diver in Pitt program history to qualify for the championship on all three boards for all four years of his career.

He will compete alongside fifth-year senior Max Matteazzi, fifth-year senior Jackson Salisbury, sophomore Chase Marafioto and first-year Noah Bernard in both swimming and diving events this weekend.

Track and field

The Pitt track and field team will travel separately this weekend as some members head to NC State to compete in the Raleigh Relays and others stay in Pittsburgh to compete in the CMU invitational at Carnegie Mellon University.

Seven Pitt men will compete in the Raleigh Relays on Thursday evening while five Pitt women wait to compete the following Friday evening.

The members of the team who stay in Pittsburgh will compete against the local Division III Tartans as well as many other nearby schools, including California University of Pennsylvania, Carlow, Chatham, Clarion, Duquesne, West Virginia and more on Friday and Saturday. Twenty-eight Pitt women and 22 Pitt men will compete and look to take home some hardware.

Baseball and softball

Both the Pitt softball and baseball teams will travel to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, this weekend to play three games against Boston College starting on Friday.

Baseball looks to continue rolling after a big win against in-state rival Penn State and to reassert itself in the ACC after a two-loss, one-win series against NC State last weekend.

Softball aims to get its second ACC win of the season against BC after a similar two-loss, one-win series with Georgia Tech last weekend.

Lacrosse

After coming off a tough loss to No. 12-ranked UVA, the Panthers bounced back to grind out a meaningful win against in-state rival Temple.

This weekend, the team will face their biggest challenge of the season as they travel to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, to face No. 11-ranked and reigning 2024 NCAA women’s lacrosse champions Boston College.

Women’s soccer

The Pitt women’s soccer team will play this Saturday at Ambrose Urbanic Field as it tries to fend off cross-state rival Youngstown State during its spring season schedule.

Men’s soccer

The Pitt men’s soccer team will travel to College Park, Maryland, on Sunday as it faces the University of Maryland in the Panthers’ third game of their spring season schedule.