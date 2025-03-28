Police blotter: Mar. 20 – Mar. 26

Thursday, March 20

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation on O’Hara Street. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Friday, March 21

Pitt police assisted City police with a road rage incident on the 3900 block of Forbes Avenue.

Saturday, March 22

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at the Litchfield Tower lobby. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police assisted City police with a sex offense on the 1400 block of East Carson Street.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of sunglasses that were left unattended at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

Pitt police arrested one person for defiant trespass at Hillman Library.

Sunday, March 23

Pitt police arrested one person for simple assault on the 400 block of Atwood Street.

An officer took a report regarding a criminal mischief to a vehicle at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

Monday, March 24

An officer took a report regarding a criminal mischief at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run.

Tuesday, March 25

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Wednesday, March 26

An officer took a report regarding a harassment by communication. Investigation pending.