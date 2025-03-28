‘Dress for Success: Closet to Career’ alleviates the stress of building a professional wardrobe

As the end of the spring semester rapidly approaches, many Pitt students find themselves in the throes of final presentations, interviews and networking events. While casual attire like sweats and athleisure may be the go-to for daily campus life, these professional opportunities require business casual attire — something that many students don’t have access to due to its high cost.

In an effort to alleviate the stress of finding business professional clothing that students may face in this season of applications and interviews, the Frederick Honors College is hosting a series of professional clothing swaps where students can pick out pieces for free. “Dress for Success: Closet to Career” takes place on the 35th floor of the Cathedral of Learning every other Wednesday throughout March and April.

Arianne Joson, administrative assistant for the Frederick Honors College, facilitated this event series. She feels that, given the nature of the honors college specifically, where students are often in need of business professional clothing for presentations and other events, it is important for them to have access to affordable clothing options.

“Many of our students travel and present in conferences, work internships or are readying themselves for interviews for their post-college careers,” Joson said. “FHC was looking for an accessible way for students to find a more polished wardrobe. This event is a no-cost and financially stress-free way to not only gain new apparel but some confidence in the workplace.”

Joson obtained much of her own professional wardrobe through clothing swaps and thrifting, so she encourages students to take advantage of these events to expand or begin their own collections.

“For a majority of my professional career, I’ve worn clothes that I’ve found, and because they’re often unique finds, the thrifted and swapped clothes are always the ones that get the most compliments, even at job interviews,” Joson said.

One student who attended the event, Emilia Ferretti, a senior anthropology major, noted that events like “Dress for Success” aim to ease the financial burden of shopping for clothes.

“It’s super important for students to have access to events like this because [professional] clothes that we need for different events, presentations, interviews and work experiences can be super expensive,” Ferretti said. “It also takes a lot of time to go out and buy these kinds of clothes. I know I don’t have the time to do this, so I’m sure a lot of students don’t either.”

Another student attendee, Henry Garcia, a senior environmental science major, appreciated the ability to pick out clothes for free, especially since he plans on working in a field with less need for professional attire.

“It’s nice to have the option to pick out free clothes,” Garcia said. “In my field, environmental science, I don’t have to dress up very often because most of what we are doing involves being outside and having to wear things that can get dirty, so I don’t really want to spend a lot of money on clothes that I’m going to wear maybe twice a year.”

After seeing the positive reactions students had to Closet to Career events, Joson worked with the Frederick Honors College to take their existing career closet, formerly available to students upon request, and create a space where clothes are open to a wider population of students.

“Originally, ‘Dress for Success’ was only a closet of donated clothing that students could schedule to see,” Joson said. “This event has encouraged us to consider moving the closet to a larger and even more accessible area for students to browse at their own leisure. We’re hoping to get this space for students ready by the fall.”

Joson feels that, above all, clothing swaps like the “Closet to Career” series are a great way for students, professors and other faculty members to connect and form a deeper sense of community within the university.

“Clothing swaps, especially, can foster connection, community and belonging for our students,” Joson said. “The faculty and staff of Pitt already have so much impact on student lives, so it’s cool to think that a blazer or blouse that was worn throughout someone’s career is being passed down to help start a student’s career. I’m hoping that those who donate understand the importance of their impact on student lives, and how kind it is that they are willing to pass down their wardrobe.”

Any students interested in picking out some new pieces for their professional wardrobe for no cost can attend the last “Closet to Career” event on Wednesday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on CL floor 35.