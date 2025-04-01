Opinion | Climate change requires radical, immediate action

In 2024, 27 major disasters, including Hurricane Helene and tornadoes in the Midwest, were related to climate change. Then, in January of this year, wildfires broke out in California, driven by climate change that made extreme weather 35% more likely to occur. Climate change is no longer a distant threat or a faraway generational problem. To save the Earth and its inhabitants, humans need to implement immediate measures that completely transform the way we exist.

The effects of climate change are already irreversible. If we don’t slash greenhouse gases, temperatures will continue to rise between 4.5 and 8 degrees by the year 2100. Just a one or two-degree rise can lead to heat waves, a decrease in wildlife population and an increase in the risk of death and heat stroke in humans. Climate change is not a problem that will simply go away — it is vital to humanity that we fix this as much as possible before it’s too late.

Unfortunately, under the Trump administration, global warming is likely to accelerate with the withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and payment reversals to the Green Climate Fund — a system that worked to help developing countries deal with climate change. As the next few years are incredibly crucial to regulating the climate, the effects will be devastating, since greenhouse gas emissions are expected to rise 36% under Trump’s policies.

With the lack of federal backing in stopping climate change, the United States could lose a leadership role in the clean energy market, which is leading to hundreds of thousands of jobs in the area of clean and renewable energy internationally. The United States is throwing away a promising and prominent position in the future of saving our planet by continuing down this path.

As a country, we must focus on lessening our reliance on fossil fuels, which will need to be reduced by half by the year 2030 to avoid the continuing negative effects of climate change. These fuels are the largest contributor to climate change because the carbon dioxide they release traps heat in our atmosphere. Investing in renewable and clean energy sources — a much less costly venture — creates three times more jobs than using fossil fuels while ensuring a healthier atmosphere for humans to breathe here on Earth.

Fossil fuels are all around us — even on Pitt’s campus. In a report published in 2023, Pitt’s private and public fossil fuel investments ncreased from 8.1% to 8.2% in the span of a year. As fossil fuels have such negative impacts on humanity, it’s imperative to hold the University responsible and demand action.

Beyond universities, local legislators also have a critical role to play in reversing climate change, especially when federal politicians may fail to do so. State and local governments could adopt many of the same measures as the federal government to curb climate change, including building green infrastructure and enforcing emission regulations. Pittsburgh was named among the worst cities for year-round particle pollution. Enforcing stricter climate and air regulations would be a win-win. They would not only help the environment but promote public health as well.

Additionally, local legislators should invest in renewable energy and transportation. Pittsburgh’s Climate Action Plan is currently working on reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by the year 2050. It’s imperative that this measure is implemented, as it will help reduce climate change and create more jobs.

Another measure Pittsburgh can and should take is improving public transportation. 28% of total greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation. Mass transit minimizes gas consumption by 4.2 billion gallons a year — and it would encourage the city to improve public transportation.

In addition to policy changes, local legislators must continue to engage with the populace of the city, as low-income households and homeless individuals are more likely to be affected by climate change as a result of increased exposure to heat. All populations benefit from investments in vulnerable communities.

If we hold lawmakers accountable for these initiatives, local efforts have the potential to create real improvement. Before casting your vote, it’s important to examine a politician’s views on climate change to ensure their commitment to improving our atmosphere.

You can also participate in local movements or rallies to obligate local representatives to recognize the issue. Groups like the Sunrise Movement or Citizens’ Climate Lobby work to develop climate change initiatives that can gain media attention and coerce politicians to act.

While individual efforts such as not using a straw or cutting out meat certainly lessen the acceleration of climate change, these are insufficient attempts to reverse the already disastrous effects. Larger-scale actions are required and necessitate immediate action.

The consequences of procrastination will be severe and the effects might be impossible to reverse. Because the Trump administration rolled back climate change initiatives, local involvement is necessary. Demanding action at the city and state level is even more crucial. Climate change is not a problem for future generations — it must be solved today.

Even though Emma Hannan really wants to get tan this summer, she still thinks it’s important to stop global warming. To reach out for comments or article ideas, you can reach her at [email protected].