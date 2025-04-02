Weathering the storm: Pittsburgh teams have tackled some of the toughest environments

The end of the year in western Pennsylvania is always marked by two things — football and questionable weather. Starting in September and continuing all the way into the new year, there are plenty of Pitt and Steelers football game days. There’s also the possibility of sun, rain, sleet, snow and even hail on those same days. These environments often have a big impact on the outcomes of the games, and even if they don’t, they still tend to go down in history.

Steelers vs. Dolphins, Heinz Field 2007

One of the most infamous crazy environment games in Pittsburgh took place during Monday Night Football in 2007. A thunderstorm dawned on the Steel City right before kickoff, turning the field into an outright swamp. A rain delay ensued with the hope that conditions would subside enough to continue play, but when the players finally took to the field, it was a muddy mess.

The conditions were so bad that the game remained entirely scoreless until there were only 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Former Steeler kicker Jeff Reid put one up between the goalposts to avoid what could have stood as the first scoreless tie since 1943.

Panthers vs. Nittany Lions, Heinz Field 2018

Not only did this game deliver a bad weather environment for fans and players, it was also a disappointing outcome for Pitt. The Panthers were set to take on state rival No.13 Penn State for a Saturday night game in Pittsburgh. Viewers categorized the game as a monsoon, with downpouring rain for the entirety of the play.

But the weather wasn’t the only gloomy thing about the game. The Nittany Lions dominated Pitt and sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett. Penn State successfully put seven touchdowns on the scoreboard against the Panthers and walked away with a 51-6 blowout win over Pitt, an environment no Panther fan wants to experience, rain or shine.

Steelers vs. Raiders, Three Rivers Stadium 1975

This matchup for the AFC Championship title is possibly considered the slipperiest football game of all time. The temperature was set at a chilling 18 degrees on game day, the perfect setting for any water to freeze solid.

The story that has circulated for years is that the night before the game, the tarp at Three Rivers Stadium leaked during a rainstorm. All that water froze just in time for kickoff, turning the field into an ice skating rink. Receivers ran down the sidelines to make catches while slipping and sliding on their feet. Al Davis, the owner of the Oakland Raiders at the time, even accused the Steelers of icing the field intentionally to come out with a win.

Pittsburgh sports teams have long had to endure unpredictable environmental conditions that add another element of challenge to games, making for a thrilling watch for fans. Whether it’s rain, snow, frozen turf or hail, the challenges presented by western PA’s environment make for some exciting football.