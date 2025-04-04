Upcoming Michael Knowles event draws backlash from LGBTQ+ groups

LGBTQ+ students are bracing for a conservative political commentator’s return to campus.

College Republicans at Pitt are hosting Michael Knowles for an event in the O’Hara Ballroom on April 7. As the event approaches, leaders of LGBTQ+ student organizations are getting ready to protest.

Knowles is a conservative political commentator, published author and podcaster known for his controversial statements about the LGBTQ+ community. At the CPAC in 2023, he stated that “transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely.” Knowles’ previous campus visit in April 2023 was met with large student protests, including a couple who were charged for setting off two homemade smoke devices and an explosive firework into the crowd and injuring several police officers.

Jesse Milston, a sophomore political science major and secretary of the College Republicans at Pitt, said he feels Knowles’ appearance will benefit students, highlighting how his status as an ex-atheist “allows him to actually have the communication, debate, and conversation with people.”

“[Knowles] has had different viewpoints over the course of his life, and it really helps build his opinions and give ground to why he believes the things he believes,” Milston said. “I’m really excited for him to be here and just having someone of his caliber on campus.”

To combat what it views as “hateful” rhetoric, LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Trans Action Building is organizing a protest in response to Knowles’ upcoming appearance. In a social media post, the organization wrote that it intends to “show him that he is still very much not welcome.”

A student representative from Trans Action Building, who wished to remain anonymous, discussed how the presence of someone with the level of “money and connections” that Knowles has will carry a great deal of influence on campus.

“He doesn’t need another stage. He doesn’t need to be here,” the representative said. “Knowles is a terrible person, and his opinions hold no value.”

The representative described their experience at the 2023 Knowles protest as “pretty harmonious,” as it brought three LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations together in opposition to the event. In anticipation of Knowles’ return, the representative urged transgender-identifying students to ignore Knowles’ rhetoric.

“You deserve to be able to live your life authentically. Be careful. You know yourself best,” they said. “You are not alone.”

Pitt spokesperson Jared Stonesifer said the University will continue to prioritize the safety of all students, especially in the case of an event that will “impact everyone differently.” Stonesifer clarified that the First Amendment puts Pitt under a legal obligation to allow Knowles to return to campus, despite any controversy that surrounds him.

“We are committed to ensuring a safe environment on campus and encourage anyone who sees something suspicious to say something by reporting it to Pitt police,” Stonesifer said. “Public universities that permit student organizations to invite speakers cannot discriminate against any particular speaker. This does not constitute a University endorsement of the speakers or the content presented at those events.”

Conservative youth organization Young America’s Foundation is financing the event, and Milston said the College Republicans have been in “constant communication” with administration and police for the past two months to make sure the event has adequate security and guarantee safety for all attendees.

“[Protests] are something we expect, but we’ve had a lot of work with the school already, and they’ve been super helpful,” Milston said. “We feel we’ll be in a good spot.”

Renna Merkert, a sophomore mechanical engineering major and Rainbow Alliance club officer, said she feels the University should be implementing more safety measures for LGBTQ+ students extending beyond event security.

“Any controversial speaker that visits campus always brings a sense of fear and discomfort to the LGBTQ+ community,” Merkert said. “Especially because the University allows for speakers who are openly opposed to these students’ lives to come and advocate against them.”

Merkert said she believes the University allowed Knowles to return to “stay committed to fairness” despite his controversial beliefs.

“When it comes to speakers as controversial as Michael Knowles, there should be some intervention by the University to ensure that the event will be safe for all students on campus beyond security at the event,” Merkert said.

According to Merkert, the Office of Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion will be holding a safe space event in collaboration with Pitt Queer Professionals in response to Knowles’ appearance that is open to all. Merkert highlighted this event and urged any interested student to attend.

“[The event] will have food, games, crafts and supportive staff available for those who are concerned about being on campus during the Knowles event,” Merkert said. “Please feel free to come visit the space, because you are not alone.”