Chalk is all the talk: Previewing the NCAA men’s Final Four

For the first time since 2008, all four first seeds have made the men’s Final Four, solidifying this year’s March Madness as one of the chalkiest ever. While we have not seen the Cinderella runs or dramatics of the past years, it does not mean a boring final weekend is around the corner.

All four teams rank top 10 all-time in KenPom. Not only do the metrics line up to make a top-notch Final Four, but so do the stars. Three of the top players in all of college basketball will take the court in Duke’s first-year forward Cooper Flagg, Florida’s senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. and Auburn senior forward Johni Broome. Four elite squads, an incredible amount of elite talent, but only one national title. How can each team cut the nets down in San Antonio?

Duke

The story of the Blue Devils throughout the season revolved around Flagg, but this team is much more than just one player. Duke won their four tournament games by an average of 24 points and didn’t struggle in a single one. They combine an athletic big man in first-year center Khaman Maluach with shooting threat guards in first-year Kon Knueppel and junior Tyrese Proctor, who went a combined 9-11 from behind the arc against Baylor in the round of 32.

Veteran depth pieces, like seniors Mason Gillis and Sion James, allow Duke to create havoc on the defensive end, including when they only allowed 65 points from an Alabama team that had set scoring records in their previous game. After taking over for the legendary Coach K, third-year coach Jon Scheyer will look to lead the Blue Devils to his first national championship at the head.

Florida

The only team that did not coast to an Elite Eight victory was Florida, which had to overcome a nine-point deficit in the final three minutes to punch their ticket to San Antonio. Florida’s depth is what has taken them this far and could help continue their journey to a national championship.

While Clayton Jr. was the most clutch player in America over the past month, it is the frontcourt that will deliver Florida victories. The Gators play four deep in the paint, and using their height, they out-rebounded Maryland 42 to 22 in the Sweet Sixteen. The Gators usually run an 8-man rotation, and all 8 players can score in bunches.

Sophomore forward Thomas Haugh showcased this against the Red Raiders, scoring 20 with a couple of huge threes late in the game. If the final nets go home with the Gators, it’s because of their height and depth in the frontcourt, and maybe some late-game heroics by Clayton Jr.

Houston

While I don’t believe that Houston has a superstar like the other three programs, this is less of an insult to the Cougars, but rather an endorsement of what head coach Kelvin Sampson has done.

Before taking over in 2014, the Cougars had one tournament appearance since 1992. Since 2014, Sampson led his squads to seven tournament appearances, three Sweet Sixteens, an Elite Eight and now a second Final Four appearance. Of course, talent is all over this Houston roster in the form of guards, senior LJ Cryer and junior Emanuel Sharp. But it is the depth of this lineup that got them the win in all but one game this season.

Eight players average over 15 minutes per game, and five players average in the double figures. To put it simply, Sampson figures out how to win games. Whether it is leaning on Cryer in the round of 32 to the tune of a 30-point performance or drawing up the play of the tournament to junior guard Milos Uzan to beat Purdue with one second left on the clock, this Houston team is looking to do what Phi Slama Jama never could and win a national title.

Auburn

Question marks plagued Auburn heading into the tournament. After a dominant first 29 games that saw the Tigers at a 27-2 record in a tough SEC, they dropped three of their final four contests. These question marks have all but evaporated into thin air as Auburn won all four tournament games in convincing fashion.

Against Michigan State, all Auburn fans held their breath as Johni Broome was led to the locker room to get X-rays on his elbow after a scary foul. In what was almost a season-defining injury, Broome’s supporting cast was able to hold off the Spartans before his return late in the second half, where he finished the game with 25 points to go along with his 14 rebounds. The Tigers need Broome at his healthiest against these remaining teams, but do not cut the rest of the roster short.

The team’s trio of senior guard Chad Baker-Mazara, first-year guard Tahaad Pettiford and senior guard Miles Kelly all shoot over 37% from beyond the arc, to go along with senior forward Chaney Johnson and first-year center Dylan Cardwell off the bench, who average a combined 15 points and 10 rebounds. They have the star, they have the supporting cast — if Auburn plays like they did in the first 29 games of the season, they will cut down the nets when the final buzzer rings.

The star-studded and statistical magnificence of these teams will make sure this somewhat boring March Madness has an exciting finale. The depth of all teams will have players flying around the court for the full 40 minutes. Four top-10 teams since 1996, but only one gets to stand at the top of March Madness.