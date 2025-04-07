Building a legacy: Pitt women’s lacrosse honors inaugural team members

On Saturday, the Pitt women’s lacrosse team took on No. 11 Duke in an afternoon showdown at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh. Although the Panthers fell to the Blue Devils 14-10, this game was special to the team for another reason.

Right before the first draw, the Panthers took some time to recognize and honor five members of their inaugural team. The five were part of the original 14 players to make up the lacrosse team, participating for a full year even before Pitt could compete in the ACC in 2022.

As members of this inaugural team, the five athletes had the opportunity to watch the program grow from the ground up.

“It’s amazing to see the skill level improve,” fifth-year midfielder Emily Coughlin said. “Every year, we get girls who are just better and better, and this program keeps building upon that and upon us. I think they’re going to continue to do that and we’re gonna be really great.”

Pitt lacrosse is in the midst of trying to create a culture that encourages its players to continue to show up not just individually but for the team. Graduate student midfielder Maureen McNierney knows this is a crucial part to becoming better as a whole.

“I think this journey has been something I never would have expected. I never would have scripted it this way,” McNierney said. “Growth on and off the field has been tremendous, and that’s a credit to our coaches, our teammates and the culture we build — becoming resilient individuals that can respond to adversity and continue to want to see ourselves and this team get better.”

Not every collegiate student athlete has experienced starting their sport at a school with a brand-new program. This has given these players a different perspective to carry with them even after their time here at Pitt is done.

“I think playing-wise, I’ve had to step up a lot, but I think it’s changed me most as a person,” fifth-year defender Abby Thorne said. “I think I had to step into a leadership role pretty young, even when not being the most skilled player on the field, but I think it’s really pushed me personally to step out of my comfort zone and have confidence in myself.”

As the Panthers come closer to the postseason and the opportunity to make a stand in the ACC tournament, they know there’s still a lot left to work on for this season.

“I think [we want to] just finish strong. Obviously, a lot of people who have been here for four, five years are gonna be having their last moments on the field,” McNierney said. “Leaving that legacy, finishing what we started and continuing to build that culture of grit and love for the game.”

Coming from something that started from the bottom and grew into a program to take pride in has rewarded this group. They acknowledged the things they are most grateful for during their time with this Panthers team.

“I think helping the younger girls find their confidence on the field and helping them grow,” Coughlin said. “When we’re gone, we’re gone. It’s their program now, so just helping them so that they have the right tools to continue to lead.”

“The people that I’ve met, the Pitt community, parents, my team — they’re unforgettable and they’re always going to have a lasting impact on my life,” Thorne said.

The Panthers travel to take on a local opponent Robert Morris on Wednesday and return back home to Highmark Stadium this Saturday to take on Notre Dame in a conference matchup. The home game is set for a noon start.