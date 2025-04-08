August Wilson Society sells out 2025 Celebration Colloquium

August Wilson, a two-time Pulitzer-winning playwright, African American poet and Pittsburgh legend, lives on via the August Wilson Society, or the AWS.

The August Wilson Society, established by Dr. Sandra G. Shannon in 2006, brings together those who support voices of literary and cultural expression in Wilson’s honor. The individuals of this society also admire Wilson from an academic scholarly perspective.

The August Wilson Society hosted a four-day Biennial Colloquium from April 2 to April 5 in Hillman Library, where attendees experienced special guest speeches, Wilson’s archive, networking opportunities, dinners and exclusive performances with actors from the Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company.

At the opening reception, Kornelia Tancheva, the director of the University Library System, explained the process of obtaining the archive.

“We acquired the archive in 2020 after numerous trips to Seattle, where it was, visits to wife Constanza Romero and lots of work by my colleagues from Archives and Special Collections were put in,” Tancheva said.

Khalid Y. Long, the vice president and conference planner for the AWS and author of “August Wilson In Context,” explained the strategies it took to make this event come to life.

“Lots of listening and lots of love for August Wilson and each other. All of us are educators, creative artists, writers, scholars, academics and all of us are very interested in keeping his legacy alive,” Long said.

Melda Beaty, conference co-chair of the 2025 Colloquium, continued the conversation around celebrating Wilson’s work

“A lot of it is just coordination between the different entities in making sure we had the right sessions, the right place, time of everything, location and great place for everyone,” Beaty said. “Being here, being in the archive is just like being able to talk to Wilson in terms of his thinking, his process and to see his accolades.”

On display at the reception were Wilson’s personal belongings, photographs, awards and drawings, representing who he was, not only as a poet, but as a person. Attendees viewed a variety of items from August Wilson Archive — many of which were paper sheets, plates and cups with “illegible” words capturing brilliant ideas and inspiration for what would become Wilson’s most successful pieces. All of Wilson’s plays describe the Black experience as well as growing up in Pittsburgh, excluding “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which takes place in Chicago.

Ed Galloway, the associate university librarian for archives and special collections, shared information on Wilson’s childhood struggles and education. Growing up biracial meant Wilson didn’t always feel like he belonged in either white or African-American communities, which he expresses in his writing. His peers and mentors underestimated his work and talents, including his high school teacher. After being falsely accused of plagiarizing, he dropped out of Gladstone High School. Unbeknownst to his mother, he walked to the Carnegie Library daily to educate himself. He later received an honorary high school diploma of completion. As a Hill District resident and a man discovering his calling, he often visited landmark Eddie’s restaurant, even drawing art on napkins and taking them home.

Michael Dinwiddie, president of the AWS, playwright and professor of dramatic writing at New York University, remains touched by Wilson’s work, missing his own production at the Crossroads Theatre Company in Brunswick, New Jersey.

“My play will go on, so I’m not worried about that, but it’s important to make sure that August’s legacy is respected, nurtured and cared for,” Dinwiddie said.

This year, the Colloquium, typically hosted in the U.S. Capitol, was now hosted at Hillman Library right next door to Wilson’s study spot, Carnegie Library. Galloway discussed how honored he feels to simply be a part of the gathering taking place in Wilson’s backyard.

“We all love August Wilson — even as a professional librarian archivist, I have an affinity toward certain collections and It’s been an incredible blessing really to have been associated with this collection within my career,” Galloway said. “Anything we can do, the library system and Pitt, to celebrate a hometown hero like August Wilson is something we should all be grateful for and have the opportunity to do.”

Two Carnegie Mellon University students also attended. Nicole Pereira, a first-year theatre major, expressed her enjoyment in interacting with Wilson’s work in classes at CMU. Favor Buchi, a first-year musical theatre major, felt drawn to celebrate Wilson.

“I had never seen myself represented in the work the way that I saw it in August Wilson’s Pieces,” Buchi said. “Having the opportunity to be in Pittsburgh right now is such a beautiful and amazing experience in time. I grew up in Alabama, so being able to be in the city where his life breathes and lived, the same streets and neighborhoods that he spoke about are the ones that we walk on to get to classes is so submersive.”

In today’s time, Wilson’s plays, poetry and his perseverance as a person will be honored. In fact, on his 80th birthday, April 26, the College of Fellows of the American Theatre will honorarily induct Wilson into their program.

If students or faculty wish to view Wilson’s archive, the third floor of the Hillman Library holds many original items and papers in the Archives and Special Collections section. The August Wilson African American Cultural Center in downtown Pittsburgh also holds some of Wilson’s personal items.