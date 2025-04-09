Trump administration revokes CMU student visas

The Trump Administration revoked the visas of two current Carnegie Mellon University students and five recent graduate students.

According to an email from CMU Provost James H. Garrett Jr. and Dean of Students Gina Casalegno shared with the CMU community Monday afternoon, the University learned of the revoked visas late last week. The email did not state why the visas were revoked.

“These incidents understandably raise wider concerns for many in our community, and we take seriously our continued responsibility to ensure that our community is equipped with the information they need to navigate these uncertain times,” the email said. “We understand the sensitivity of this matter and are committed to safeguarding their privacy, which limits the information we can share publicly. At this time, we are not aware of any recent presence of immigration authorities on our campus,” the email stated.

CMU officials have reached out to affected students to offer support and legal resources at this time.

“We understand the sensitivity of this matter and are committed to safeguarding their privacy, which limits the information we can share publicly. At this time, we are not aware of any recent presence of immigration authorities on our campus,” the email stated.

As of the 2022-23 academic year, international students made up 23% of CMU’s undergraduate student body. The email provided information about the resources offered by the Office of International Education.