SGB hears fall budget requests

Student Government Board heard budget requests for the fall 2025 term at its weekly meeting in Nordy’s Place on Tuesday night. The board also deferred voting on the 2025 omnibus bill until the next public meeting, which was introduced last week on April 1.

Vice President Lauren Rubovitz introduced the April 2025 omnibus bill at the previous meeting, which will update “a myriad” of SGB’s governing code and allocations processes if passed.

“It’s a bill to give the Student Government Board more opportunities to hold referendums and design a process to consider future student leader remunerations,” Rubovitz said on April 1. “It will also clarify parts of the allocations manual and lower the honoraria cap.”

Rubovitz said the bill would give SGB elections and the judicial committee the ability to hold referendums at any point during the academic year. The bill will also allow the SGB assembly to vote on student leaders receiving monetary compensation.

“If the bill passes, we will be able to hold referendums outside of only SGB election day,” Rubovitz said. “We’re updating [the code] so it’s reflecting the right things and adding a process for the assembly to vote on remunerations in the future.”

Rubovitz also discussed on April 1 how the omnibus bill will lower the amount of money going towards funding honorarium allocations, which are typically used to pay special event guests. The bill will also revise two lines of the allocation manual to “increase the document’s clarity.”

“Another part of [the bill] is lowering the honorarium cap to $15,000,” Rubovitz said. “The current honoraria cap is $25,000.”

The board reviewed and voted on budget requests from student organizations for the fall 2025 semester. Twelve organizations requested a total of $225,015.36 from the board.

Allocations:

Chabad House made eight requests totaling $70,796.27 for its fall budget. The board modified and approved three of these requests to $19,445.07, deferred two requests totaling $22,510.07 until the fall term and denied two requests totalling $1,241.13. Chabad House withdrew one $9,000 request.

Computer Science Club requested $45,140.76 for its fall budget. The board modified and approved this request to $25,000.

Outdoors Club made 27 requests totaling $31,410.22 for its fall budget. The board modified and approved these requests to $26,100.

Habitat for Humanity at Pitt made two requests totaling $29,372.85 for its fall budget. The board approved one request totaling $14,490.20 in full. Habitat for Humanity withdrew one request totaling $14,882.65.

Nursing Student Association requested $4,324.78 for its fall budget. The board approved this request in full.

Asian Student Alliance made three requests totalling $10,798.96 for its fall budget. The board approved one request of $10,000 in full and denied two requests totalling $798.96.

Black Action Society made three requests totaling $4,550.00 for its fall budget. The board deferred two requests totaling $4,430 until the fall term and postponed one request totaling $120 until the next public meeting.

Pitt Rowing Club requested $10,000.00 for transportation fees. The board approved this request in full.

Women’s Ice Hockey requested $27,462.61 for its fall budget. The board modified and approved this request to $12,500.

Musical Theater Club requested $6,423.00 for its fall budget. The board approved this request in full.

Ethics Bowl at Pitt requested $5,849.27 for its fall budget. The board approved this request in full.

Club Climbing requested $6,349.25 to attend an event. The board approved this request in full.