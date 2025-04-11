Police blotter: April 3 – April 9

Thursday, April 3

A student reported she left her coat containing her wallet unattended, and it went missing in the Petersen Events Center. The jacket and wallet were located, but $60 in cash was missing. This case was marked as closed/inactive on April 4.

A student left their MacBook charging block with cables unattended and upon returning they were missing in Posvar Hall. Investigation pending.

Friday, April 4

An officer took a report for a harassment/threat at Lothrop Hall. Investigation pending.

An officer responded to a report of harassment at the Eureka Building. Investigation pending.

Saturday, April 5

Pitt police assisted City police with an investigation of a University-owned laptop.

Sunday, April 6

An officer took a report regarding a criminal mischief at Trees Hall. Investigation pending.

Monday, April 7

An officer took a report regarding an access device fraud. Investigation pending.

An officer assisted City police with a criminal mischief to a vehicle at Schenley Drive Extension and Forbes Avenue.

An officer assisted City police with a sexual assault that took place off campus.

An officer arrested one person for criminal trespass, defiant trespass and harassment at the Cathedral of Learning.

An officer arrested one person for retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 3400 block of Forbes Avenue.

Tuesday, April 8

An officer issued one arrest warrant at the Law School.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at McCormick Hall. Five students were issued conduct referrals.

Pitt police assisted City police with a possible scam at South Highland Avenue.

Pitt police assisted City police with a shots fired call at the 50 block of Bates Street.

Wednesday, April 9

An individual filed a harassment report at the 3500 block of Fifth Avenue.