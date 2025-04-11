Pitt Stages embraces community through Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’

The Charity Randall Theatre opened its doors for the Pitt Stages spring production of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” The production, which runs from April 4 to April 13, breathes music and life into a Shakespearean work that explores themes of love and community.

The production, directed by Tom Pacio, a faculty member in the theater arts department, is also a musical adaptation that features musical numbers from Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery, the original composers.

The 90-minute musical mainly takes place in the fictional forest of Arden. “As You Like It” is a comedy that follows Rosalind and her cousin Celia. Rosalind disguises herself as a man named Ganymede, and when they arrive at Arden, they encounter a variety of characters including Orlando, her love interest. Oliver, Orlando’s brother, also arrives at Arden and falls in love with Celia. While in her disguise, Rosalind gives Orlando some pointers on how to romance Rosalind, and ultimately, the two couples get married.

Pacio, who has been involved with other musical productions at Pitt, said that he strived for this production to be more of a collaborative piece between everyone involved.

“I think the show is wildly colorful and full of heart. It’s really an ensemble piece that we co-created together. Even though I get to make the choices, everyone deserves equal credit.” Pacio said.

While this production is a musical, it is also a Shakespearean musical, which includes working with Shakespearean text. Pacio said that while all musicals have a rhythm to them, this musical works with the original Shakespearean text. Even though this musical uses relatively unchangeable text, Pacio felt that it was still possible to create a room where everyone’s opinion mattered.

“When it’s a regular musical, you have the rhythm, but with Shakespearean text, you have to incorporate both the elements of a musical but also keep up with the pace of Shakespeare. Which is why I think when approaching a musical with hard text, you can still create a room where everyone’s voice still matters,” Pacio said.

When thinking about the characters and set design, Pacio wanted the stage to resemble Pittsburgh. He added nods to various Pittsburgh sports teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and used colors such as blue and yellow. The rest of the show had various pops of color throughout the sets and the costumes.

“We wanted to make this musical feel like our own, so we used objects that represent Pittsburgh when designing the set,” Pacio said.

Amanda Olmstead, a PhD candidate at Pitt who choreographed the production, said seeing students learn through educational theater helped her get through hard times.

“At the end of the day, we are producing educational theater and should always strive to produce an environment that supports and uplifts our students,” Olmstead said. “I loved how our students would walk in the rehearsal room full of joy and ready to work. It is that joy and teamwork in theater that reminds me humanity can come together and get through difficult times.”

Olmstead gave credit and thanks to her dance captains, who assisted with the larger dance numbers and smaller scenes.

“I also can’t say enough about working with Juliette Davoine and Danielle Yakubisin, our dance captains. I could not have done this show without them,” Olmstead said. “I could always count on them to help bring gaps in the embodied story and the choreography to life in a really exciting way while supporting their cast throughout the entire process.”

Evan Knott, a junior communications major who plays Andy, believes the show emphasizes community and working with each other. He hopes that when audiences leave the theater, they remember that there is always a safe space for them to come back to.

“One of the things I hope is that when there are days that you’re feeling down, you will have a safe space,” Knott said.