Review | Shibam Coffee Co. in North Oakland is the new go-to spot for specialty coffee

North Oakland has a new gem for foodies and coffee-lovers galore. Shibam Coffee Co. serves high-quality coffee, tea, refreshers and pastries. Situated on the corner of Centre Avenue and Melwood Avenue, the Yemeni cafe is a 10-minute walk from campus that is 100% worth it.

The coffee shop has been open for a little over a month after having a “soft opening” on Feb. 27 and attracting Pittsburgh influencers like Arjun Manjunath to review their drinks. Even for non-coffee drinkers, Shibam is a comfy spot to do work and just hang out.

Shibam’s parlor is a calm and aesthetic environment that hordes of students have been flocking to since its opening. Natural light bounces off the white marble tables, illuminating the gold and dark brown undertones of the coffee shop. Shiny gold decor and Arabic characters decorate the walls while customers lounge on comfortable, cushioned seats. The smell of brewing coffee wafts through the often-packed parlor, with bunches of green leaves giving the store an earthy feel. The shop, which is open until 11 p.m., has become a popular spot in North Oakland for late-night studying and some much-needed caffeine, attracting people from all across Oakland and Pittsburgh looking to check it out.

Shibam serves a variety of classic Yemeni beverages, as well as other standard coffee shop items like lattes and macchiatos. Traditional Yemeni coffee combines a mix of spices like cardamom, ginger and cinnamon that adds a different tang to the bitterness of coffee. Items like the Shibam Coffee and the Shibam Latte are a Yemeni take on coffee drinks with Shibam’s own twist.

Shibam offers many combinations of their different brews and spices. The Jubani is one of their specialty coffees. Made with cardamom, ginger and cinnamon, the Jubani has a base of qishr, a drink of coffee husks brewed with hot water and spices that Yemeni coffee is largely known for. Shibam also has premium Yemeni tea that customers can order in a teapot in-store. For the non-coffee drinkers, Shibam has refreshers that eclipse Starbucks. The mojito is a refreshing blend of strawberry, raspberry, blueberry and mango flavors. Shibam has many top-tier options to choose from — every time you enter, you can try something new and still be satisfied.

Shibam’s pastry window teases every customer who walks in to order. Stocked with full trays of delectable milk cakes and cheesecakes, it’s hard to stick to just coffee. The thick milk cakes topped with caramel or chocolate were calling my name. Unfortunately, they were all out of their pastries — I had my eye on their honeycomb, which are dough balls filled with cream cheese and topped with drizzles of honey.

One of their fan favorites is the sabaya, a traditional pastry that is light, buttery and topped with honey. Shibam also serves Dubai chocolate — thick chocolate bars filled with shredded phyllo and crunchy pistachio bits. The valuable chocolate recently became a sensation on TikTok, and a small order will run you $11.

Shibam taunts me every time I go to class, as it sits right across from the bus stop I take to campus. My first time trying it, I got the Shibam Latte, one of their classic drinks, with a shot of caramel. The coffee is flavorful and sweet as is, with hints of cardamom and ginger creeping in and giving it just the right amount of tang. The coffee, served piping hot, took me a couple of minutes to work up the courage to try it, in fear of scorching my taste buds. Once mixed up and properly cooled, the creamy foam on the top and the sweet tanginess of the coffee combined — chef’s kiss.

Of course, since the coffee was so good, I had to go back. The shop, which is routinely packed, was surprisingly empty except for a few like-minded people grabbing a coffee and opening up their laptops as they sat down. This time, I got the matcha, which comes with a drizzle of honey and a shot of vanilla that boosts the sweetness of the drink. I got my matcha iced, and it was incredibly smooth and well-blended, with no clumps disrupting the experience. It was a little sweet but still extraordinary. I thoroughly enjoyed the matcha, but I recommend sticking with one of the traditional Yemeni coffees. You can find good matcha anywhere, but not this style or quality of coffee.

Shibam is the perfect place for people looking to push their boundaries and try something new. It has something for everyone — whether you’re looking for a premium coffee, hot tea or a little sweet treat to reward yourself after a long day of studying. Shibam is a tad on the pricey side, with a regular-sized coffee running you about six or seven dollars on average. However, it is worth every penny, easily clearing any of the on-campus options like Saxbys or Einstein Bros.

I highly recommend heading over to Shibam in the middle of the day and checking it out when it’s not terribly busy. The naturally lit coffee shop is a great place to grab a midday boost, chill out and be productive. The parlor looks like it could be straight out of somebody’s Instagram Explore page and is aesthetically pleasing. And, of course, the coffee is amazing.