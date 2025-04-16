ACLU of Pennsylvania sues Pitt over SJP suspension

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania filed a federal civil lawsuit on behalf of Students for Justice in Palestine at Pitt against the University of Pittsburgh and several University administrators on Tuesday morning.

The lawsuit alleged that, over the past year, the University violated students’ first and fourteenth amendment rights by suspending SJP for its political expression and intimidating the club into moving demonstrations off-campus.

“Pitt’s actions have irreparably harmed, and continue to irreparably harm, SJP-Pitt’s First Amendment rights to expression and assembly,” the lawsuit stated.

The ACLU of PA additionally sued Chancellor Joan Gabel, associate vice provost and dean of students Marlin Nabors, associate dean for student engagement and professional development Karin Asher, director of student involvement DaVaughn Vincent-Bryan, director of student conduct Matthew Landy and associate director of student conduct Jamey Mentzer.

In a press release, the ACLU of PA asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania to order that Pitt lifts SJP’s suspension, saying the University’s actions are in “apparent retaliation for the club’s political speech.”

The ACLU of PA previously requested that Pitt lift SJP’s suspension through a letter sent to Gabel and senior University leaders on March 21. Vic Walczak, legal director at the ACLU of PA, said Pitt responded to the letter by the ACLU’s March 24 deadline, but lawyers for the two parties were unable to reach a settlement, prompting the ACLU of PA to file Tuesday’s lawsuit.

Walczak said while SJP’s suspension has negatively impacted the club financially, the primary goal behind the lawsuit is to eliminate Pitt’s interference in student’s political speech and activity.

In February, the Office of Student Conduct required SJP to complete a conduct hearing, alleging the club violated the Student Code of Conduct during a pro-Palestine sit-in at Hillman Library in December.

After its conduct hearing, SJP shared an open letter criticizing the University that caused the Office of Student Conduct to indefinitely suspend the club on March 18, claiming the organization engaged in improper communications with hearing board members while they deliberated SJP’s case.

The University did not respond to a request for comment.