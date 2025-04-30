Second Place | Moist and buttery gluten-free coffee cake

This gluten-free coffee cake is so indulgent you would never even know it was free of anything! It bakes with a golden crust and streaks of cinnamon sugar throughout. Honestly, it tastes soooo much like box mix (but better!). It can also be made regular or dairy-free.

What makes this the BEST gluten-free coffee cake recipe?

Along with many of the other gluten-free recipes on my website (gluten-free banana bread, nudge, nudge), there were MANY batters before finding the perfect mix.

Keeping the same base recipe, I used different types of gluten-free flours to see which one would perform best while also keeping accessibility in mind. My first try with tapioca flour was a clear winner! Combined with creamy butter, vanilla, crushed pecans, and sour cream, this cake just crumbles in your mouth.

And if all of this isn’t enough to convince you, my husband always takes my desserts to work with him for his coworkers to enjoy. One of his coworkers is from New York and claimed that this was the best coffee cake she has ever had, and that’s comparing it to our local Jewish bakery as well. Her and my husband go there quite a bit, so I’d say they’re experts!

Sour Cream Coffee Cake Baking Tips

To ensure your cake turns out just right, here are a few crumb cake baking pointers:

Butter — High-quality butter really makes a difference in your cake. I recommend Kerrygold for its butterfat content and accessibility. Sugar — Sifting really makes a difference — the more air, the lighter the cake. When mixing sugar with butter, really beat the two together until light and fluffy. This will create little air pockets to help lift the cake. Sour cream — The only substitute for sour cream would be a dense alternative like full-fat yogurt. Don't substitute with milk, as this will make a thin batter that won't hold up the thick crumble on top. Mixing — Once the flour is added, mix gently. Pan — I always recommend a bundt cake pan for the most dramatic cake. It also lets you layer your mix-ins more times so you can get three layers of chocolate instead of two (woohoo!).

Remember to tag me @rachelsrecipes on Instagram if you try this delicious moist and buttery coffee cake! I can’t wait to see how my recipes turn out in YOUR kitchen! To save this recipe, simply click the three dots on the recipe card, or the pin buttons above or below this post. Happy baking!