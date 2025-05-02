Stephen Lund: More than an adviser

Stephen Lund knows that students are more than just a number on a screen or a cumulative GPA. For Lund, advising is about more than just academics — it is a holistic experience.

On the surface level, Lund is responsible for program development and academic advising and serves as the assistant director of the European Studies Department. On a deeper level, however, Lund serves a much more integral role in the Pitt community. Lund is a facilitator, resource and guide for undergraduate students.

Lund originally came to Pitt as a graduate student in the ’90s. While working towards a master’s degree in poetry, and in order to fulfill a financial aid requirement, Lund had the option to either work in Thackery Hall as an adviser for undecided students or teach a composition class in the poetry department.

“And so, I chose advising, and I loved it,” Lund said. “Learning about the university and [its] resources, dealing with students … It was a really satisfying job while I was completing my degree.”

Following Lund’s graduation, Pitt made the transition from graduate student advisers to “full-timers.” During this period, Pitt offered Lund a position as a full-time academic adviser. Though he originally wanted to go back to Los Angeles, where Lund grew up and had a job waiting for him, he ultimately decided to stay and help the University make the transition.

“I wanted to go back to LA where I was from and had a job waiting for me — but they were just like, ‘But it would be great if you could just stay a year or two to help with the transition,” Lund said.

Lund’s decision to stay at Pitt as an academic adviser after completing his graduate degree 30 years ago has blossomed into a rewarding career for both Lund and Pitt students. During his time as an adviser and assistant director of European Studies, Lund has developed study abroad programs, facilitated public outreach, guided students in academics and finances and so much more.

“Well, 30 years later, here I am,” Lund said. “I am so glad I stayed, because I love Pitt and I have had the opportunity to kind of capitalize on that early experience in advising … I’ve had the opportunity to kind of help my colleagues build an infrastructure in European studies in a way I never really imagined would be possible.”

Lund’s aptitude for advising students stems from his experience as a student of poetry. In highly political and policy-driven lines of study, an adviser with a humanistic background can provide students with new perspectives and opportunities.

“Someone like me … with a poetry background, I am able to take a student that is interested in Charles Dickens, or the history of monarchy, or something like that, and guide them to all of the stuff outside of this usual larger territory that we are dealing in right now, which is the politics part,” Lund said.

Lund said one of the most enjoyable parts of working as an undergraduate adviser is developing lasting relationships with his advisees. While some students who look to Lund for advice present an “open and shut” case, there are others who develop a deeper relationship with him.

“You’re that person … like a central resource, helping them coordinate all the things coming at them from different directions, and when that person leaves at graduation, you’ve got a relationship with somebody that you’re gonna be a friend with for the rest of your life, and that happens a lot,” Lund said.

Lund is dedicated to learning about and getting to know the students who come to him for help. Knowledge of a student’s extracurricular interests and passions helps Lund to better understand the proper programs and course placement for that student.

“When you get to know a student beyond just an initial conversation and advising appointment, you realize ‘Oh, you know what, you’re probably a good match for this new class I just saw in the theatre department,” Lund said. “Then you get to know someone and realize the ways they may connect to things that, on their own, they never would have.”

“Making a connection [with], and of course knowing you better, makes that possible,” he said.

Lund’s knowledge of both university resources and his advisees’ goals allows for specific advising plans for each student. These plans might consist of course recommendations, scholarships for studying abroad, or finding a program that works best for the student.

“Being able to welcome students … into our program and then sharing with them this whole toolbox of opportunities and resources has been a real pleasure,” Lund said. “Pitt has been a great place for me.”

While the start of Lund’s career as an adviser at Pitt might not have been expected, it has blossomed into one of guidance and dedication. Any student stopping by Lund’s office in the European Studies Department is welcomed with a smile.

“If anybody wants to come and be inspired, they can come on in,” Lund said. “We’ll swap travel stories and talk about getting them to study abroad as soon as possible.”