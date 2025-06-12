The Pitt News predicts who they think will win the U.S. Open

With possibly the toughest field and toughest course in US Open history, The Pitt News tries to predict who will hoist the trophy at Oakmont for the 125th U.S. Open Championship.

Joaquín Niemann // Matthew Scabilloni, Sports Editor

The Santiago, Chile native, Joaquin Niemann, has cruised by everyone else during his time with LIV golf and now, at the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont, that domination on LIV is going to shine against the best in the world.

Although LIV golf still isn’t as talented as the PGA Tour, Niemann has won in a league that has 13 other players playing in the U.S. Open this week, so he’s not winning in an easy league — he’s beating some of the best in the world, consistently. He’s collected the most wins in LIV golf’s history, with six, and has won four of the league’s eight events this season.

Niemann also fits what the champion at Oakmont needs — distance. He averages 327.3 yards per drive and will easily make this 7,372 yard course a little bit shorter.

I know it’s bold to select Niemann to win the 125th U.S. Open — he has a horrible track record in majors over the years. His best finish before this year is T16 in the Masters in 2023 and was not a top-10 finisher once.

In the 2025 PGA Championship, he had his best ever finish in a Major Championship T8. And I believe Niemann’s finish in the most previous major will bring him the confidence to win at Oakmont. Besides, as I mentioned earlier this week, seven of the nine previous winners at Oakmont won their first major championship here, so why can’t it be Joaquín Niemann?

Viktor Hovland // Ari Meyer, Staff Writer

While Viktor Hovland is far from the top in terms of those expected to win the U.S. Open, I am selecting him as my winner going into the weekend.

Hovland is no stranger to tough competition. Despite not winning a major tournament at this point, he has finished within the top 10 in all of the majors except for the U.S. Open.

He has a win at a tough course similar to Oakmont, winning the 2023 Memorial with a -7 score in a playoff against Denny McCarthy. His seven wins on tour are impressive, but his single win in 2025 has him off many people’s radars.

Hovland is also the 2023 FedEx Cup champion and is still only 27 years old. His pedigree at the highest level is impressive, which leads me to believe he has a shot at winning.

He is top 10 in fewest approach shots per hole, which is critical in this tournament to reduce total strokes. His mid-range game should help him vastly when it comes to the deep rough that covers the course, and will allow him to hoist the trophy when it is all over.

Bryson DeChambeau // Conor Hutchison, Sports Editor

DeChambeau comes to Oakmont with a strong sense of confidence after winning last year’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort No. 2. His other major victory came at the 2020 U.S. Open, where DeChambeau was the only competitor to finish below par and won by six strokes. This year, the LIV Golf League star has the second shortest odds behind only Scottie Scheffler to keep the iconic silver trophy for another year.

With his specially designed clubs — which have thick grips and a set of irons that are all the same length — DeChambeau hasn’t finished outside of the top five since March. He finished T5 at The Masters after shooting three-over-par on Sunday and finished T2 at the PGA Championship. Last weekend, DeChambeau finished T4 at LIV Golf Virginia.

DeChambeau is knocking on the door of another major championship victory.

The California native competed in the 2016 U.S. Open – the last time Oakmont hosted the event — but DeChambeau had just decided that same year to turn pro from an amateur competitor. The former SMU golfer tied for 15th in the event he would go on to win twice more in the next eight years.

Nine years later, DeChambeau is pushing golf to its limits. “The Scientist,” as DeChambeau is often called, uploaded an 18-hole practice round of “the toughest golf course in the world” to his YouTube channel, giving fans a look at how a third US Open championship might look. In the practice round, DeChambeau finished the round with a score of even par. If he can replicate that performance or better for four straight days, DeChambeau would win back-to-back U.S. Opens, a feat last achieved in 2017-18 by Brooks Koepka.

Scottie Scheffler // Aidan Kasner, Sports Editor

Call me basic. Say it’s a safe bet — but “Mr. Inevitable” arrives all the same. The PGA doesn’t just give out the top spot to anyone, and Scottie Scheffler has more than earned it. Scheffler comes into the U.S. open hot, after a PGA championship win last month.

Scheffler’s success isn’t new either. “Himothy” won the Masters in 2024 and 2025 and is on a 107-week streak ranked at the top of the world rankings. He is simply just the best player there.

Scheffler leads the PGA in strokes gained off the tee, approaching the green and total. On a course that allows for very little error, he’s my pick to stay consistent and afloat — leading to an obvious victorious outcome.

Many consider Scheffler the best iron player in the world, with thefriedegg.com going as far as calling him “undisputed.”

Scheffler is the major favorite to win with odds at +275 and is the most bet on player in terms of wagers and dollars. I’ll roll with the crowd and am taking Scottie Scheffler to hoist the trophy at Oakmont.