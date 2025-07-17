Energy and Innovation Summit at CMU draws leaders and protesters

On Tuesday, July 15, U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick’s inaugural Energy and Innovation Summit gathered at Carnegie Mellon University. The summit gathered leaders in technology, energy and AI, investors and government officials, including President Donald Trump. The summit was met with local resistance, gathering over 300 protesters outside CMU and its surrounding neighborhoods.

A number of different community organizations gathered around CMU on Tuesday to oppose the summit. Members from the Pittsburgh Anti-War committee, Act Up PGH, Indivisible Pittsburgh, the Sunrise Movement and more began in Schenley Plaza and marched down Forbes Avenue to Craig Street, right outside CMU’s campus.

Some protests began on Tuesday morning, including the Sunrise Movement’s “Block Party” on Flagstaff Hill. The surrounding area, including Frew Street, was blocked off with fences.

Throughout the afternoon, organizers made their way down Forbes Avenue with signs and chants, including “What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!”

Many protesters gathered to call out a number of social justice issues, including the Jeffrey Epstein files and Trump’s involvement, ICE, immigration and deportations and the “Free Palestine” movement. Organizers chanted, “From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go!”

Protesters were met with a Pittsburgh police blockade between Craig Street and Forbes Avenue, an intersection marking the beginning of CMU’s campus. Police were equipped with riot gear, including tear gas, zip ties, batons, masks and later in the afternoon, police horses. Prior to the summit, there were no physical confrontations between protesters and police.

After the summit, around 5:30 p.m., protesters were threatened with arrest and faced irritant spray from police outside of the Carnegie Museums on Forbes Avenue. By around 6:30 p.m., only a few protesters remained in the area.

At the summit, Trump announced more than $90 billion in investments for Pennsylvanian technology and energy. These investments will go towards the development of an energy innovation center, the amount of energy needed to power AI and tens of thousands of AI-related jobs.

Trump called these investments the largest “in the history of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

According to McCormick, Pennsylvania is “uniquely positioned to deliver the abundant, affordable energy that the growing AI and advanced manufacturing sectors demand.” He cited Pennsylvania’s ranking as the “second-largest energy producer” for its excellence in energy innovation.