Opinion | Top spots to lock in on campus

August is right around the corner, and with it comes the beginning of a new semester. Oakland will once again be crawling with lantern flies and, of course, our newest Panthers. It is finally the class of 2029’s turn to experience all the joy of being a college student at the University of Pittsburgh. While the start of a new year brings so much excitement, it also brings the harsh reality of having to lock in.

As one of the top universities in the country, Pitt’s campus is home to thousands of students getting ready to become academic weapons this fall. But how can you reach your full academic potential if you don’t know any good study spots to go to? Lucky for all of us, Pitt is well equipped with tons of places that allow you to get that academic grind in.

A well-known study spot on campus — and probably the most classic — is Hillman Library. With construction ending last spring, all of our new students will finally be able to see Hillman in all of its glory. The library has five floors, each with different noise levels. The higher you go, the quieter it gets, which is great if you prefer to study in complete silence or if you like to study with friends. You can also reserve study rooms in Hillman for you and your friends to study together. My advice when it comes to these rooms is not to sit in them if you did not reserve them. The walk of shame you have to do when the people who actually reserved the room come in and kick you out is not worth it.

Possibly the best part of this study spot is that there is a Saxbys on the first floor, so you can get a little study snack to motivate you while you waste away in the library. A good cup of chai is always a great way to start a long day of studying. Hillman is a great location to study because it’s close to a lot of the first-year dorms, the William Pitt Union and the Eatery.

By far the most iconic building on Pitt’s campus is also another great study spot to explore. The Cathedral of Learning is truly the gem of Oakland and could be your new favorite study spot. If you love a dark academia vibe with beautiful architecture and mood lighting, then Cathy is the perfect place for you. The first floor is full of tables and chairs for you to study, so you can have your boarding school fantasy. These tables tend to fill up quickly, so try to get there earlier in the day if you can. The 36th floor of Cathy, home to the David C. Frederick Honors College, also has some great seating and impeccable views for your study sessions. Just like Hillman, the Cathedral also has a Saxbys in the basement and the Cathedral Cafe for your dining pleasure.

If you walk down Forbes Avenue, past the Cathedral, you’ll see another library on campus. The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh’s main campus is a public library located near Schenley Plaza, right on Pitt’s campus. It has that classic, cozy vibe which I feel like Hillman sometimes lacks. If you crave a study spot that is both aesthetically pleasing and intellectually stimulating, the Carnegie Library may be the perfect place for you. As well as being a good study spot, you can register for a library card to save money on books you’ve been wanting to read and go to some of the events held there, like meeting with therapy dogs or attending career readiness workshops.

So far, a lot of the places that I have named are on lower campus, but the study spot that I love the most happens to be on upper campus. My first year, I lived in Sutherland Hall on upper campus, and going down to lower campus was always such a hassle and just not worth it. Therefore, I ended up studying in my room a lot of the time until I discovered my favorite “hidden gem” on Pitt’s campus.

I’m talking about the Health Sciences Library located in the Medical School. It is by far my favorite place to study on campus for a multitude of reasons. First, it’s always empty. I never see too many people there, even during busy times like midterms and finals. It’s always super clean and quiet, and I never have to worry about not being able to find a seat. I personally think that this library is great for people who like to study by themselves, as there are a lot of little cubicles on the floor. But if you prefer to study in groups, there are study rooms that you can reserve. The only downside of the study rooms is that you can only reserve them if you are a health science major. Either way, it’s a great spot to go, especially if you’re living on upper campus.

Your most convenient study spots will probably be in the academic buildings you’ll already be frequenting for classes — as long as you’re willing to look for them. There are always little hidden places throughout buildings like Posvar, Lawrence and Benedum where you can sit and study. I would suggest walking around and exploring your buildings so you’re not limiting yourself to only a couple of study spots. Many of Pitt’s dorm buildings also have study areas on each floor, every few floors or sometimes on the first floor of the building that can be great places to meet and study with people who live in the same building as you.

Whether you decide to study in Hillman or the 36th floor of Cathy, any study spot you choose is a great one. You’ll find what you like and what you don’t like on campus the more you venture out. Don’t limit yourself to just your room — get out there to explore and experience new things.

