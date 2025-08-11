Opinion | The ultimate guide to Pitt student perks

This is without a doubt my most used student perk. With your

Pitt ID

or your Pitt ID uploaded to the Ready2Ride app, you are able to ride all of

Pittsburgh Regional Transit

for free. This includes the buses, the light rail and the incline. This perk grants you access to so many areas of the city at no cost to you. It’s useful for everything from exploring the city, getting to sports games, going grocery shopping and more — plus, it saves you so much money. It also benefits the environment in the process!