Opinion | The ultimate guide to Pitt student perks

One of the best things about being a college student is the discounts! As a Pitt student, you not only have access to general student perks across a multitude of companies, but also many Pitt and Pittsburgh-specific deals and discounts. Here’s a helpful guide through some of the best.
- Free Public Transit
- This is without a doubt my most used student perk. With your Pitt ID or your Pitt ID uploaded to the Ready2Ride app, you are able to ride all of Pittsburgh Regional Transit for free. This includes the buses, the light rail and the incline. This perk grants you access to so many areas of the city at no cost to you. It’s useful for everything from exploring the city, getting to sports games, going grocery shopping and more — plus, it saves you so much money. It also benefits the environment in the process!
- Free Museum Entry
- During the school year, your Pitt ID also grants you free access to many museums across Pittsburgh. Your access includes the Mattress Factory, Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum, The Andy Warhol Museum, and the Carnegie Science Center. Additionally, you receive access to Phipps Conservatory, the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History and Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall — all located near or directly on campus. The free access is not available during the summer, so you should take as much advantage of it during the school year as you can! If you only have time to make it to a few museums, I highly recommend the Mattress Factory and The Andy Warhol Museum.
- Free access to Microsoft Suite
- Being a Pitt student gives you access to a variety of different technologies and softwares, one of the biggest ones being the Microsoft Suite. The Microsoft Suite includes Office, Excel, Word, OneNote and more. I definitely recommend installing it even if you don’t initially think you’ll use it. Professors will frequently send out Word docs or have you working in Excel sheets, especially if you’re doing research. I was an avid Google Drive user in high school, but in college, I made the switch to Microsoft Office for all of my schoolwork. Using Office for school and Drive for personal use has been a key part of helping me keep everything organized. Additionally, OneNote — essentially a digital notebook — is easily my favorite way to take notes and also the best way to organize them as it lets you create many sections and subsections.
- Free access to Adobe
- Another big set of software Pitt gives you free access to is the Adobe Creative Cloud, which includes programs like Acrobat, InDesign and Photoshop. The Adobe Creative Cloud is expensive, so this is the perfect chance to get a head start on learning how to use it for free! I’ve loved my experience learning how to work with InDesign and have used it both for classes and extracurriculars. It has been such a cool creative outlet for me, and having free access to it is something I’ll definitely miss when I graduate.
- Free access to Career & Writing Centers
- The Career Center and the Writing Center are vital resources on campus and are entirely free to students. The Career Center, located on the second floor of the William Pitt Union, offers resources for exploring careers, networking, learning about internships and so much more. Through the Career Center, you can meet with Career Consultants, borrow professional attire from the Career Closet and attend various events including Career Fairs throughout the year. Meanwhile, the Writing Center provides a place for students to work on their writing with specially trained students and professors. They work with everything from essays and digital projects to resumes and cover letters. The Writing Center places emphasis on teaching and learning, meaning they do not simply edit your work but rather work with you to make it better. This means that every visit to the Writing Center not only helps your work improve, but also helps you grow as a writer.
- Free access to the Library System & Interlibrary Loan
- The Pitt Library System is incredibly expansive, with over 15 library units on campus. There are three systems within the university alone — the University Library System, the Health Sciences Library System and the Barco Law Library System, all of which are accessible to all Pitt students. Furthermore, not only are all of these resources available, but so are resources from other libraries outside of Pitt. Through resource sharing, also called EZBorrow and interlibrary loan, Pitt students can request books and materials from other libraries to be delivered to Pitt for them to check out. This allows for access to an even larger collection of books and has been a huge help in all of the research I’ve ever done.
- Cheap Seats Program
- The Cheap Seats Program is an initiative through which students can purchase tickets to various shows in Pittsburgh at a highly discounted rate. This includes tickets to Pittsburgh Cultural District Offerings, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Opera, Ballet Theatre, Cultural Trust and Public Theater. The Pittsburgh CLO and the City Theatre are also a part of this program. Not only are these tickets discounted, but they’re also frequently very good seats. I’ve seen two ballet performances through the Cheap Seats program and have not only been blown away by the talent, but have also been seated on the floor near the front both times!
- Discounted Sports Tickets
- Students are privy to lots of deals surrounding sporting events on both the collegiate and professional levels. Students receive free admission to all Pitt sporting events, excluding football and men’s basketball, with the presentation of their Pitt ID. For some sporting events, especially women’s volleyball, you can reserve your free spot ahead of time! Season football tickets can be purchased beginning at $40, and can be bundled with season basketball tickets for $150. Many Pittsburgh professional teams also offer student discounts, including the Pirates up to 40%, the Penguins and the Steelers.
- Discounted Internet
- A perhaps lesser known student perk, students living in Oakland are eligible for a high speed internet discount from Xfinity. Plans begin at just $55 for up to 5 years. My roommates and I have this plan, and it has worked incredibly well at such an affordable price!
- Off Campus Panther Funds & Dining Dollars
- Panther Funds and Dining Dollars can be used at various off-campus restaurants in the areas surrounding campus. Utilizing these off campus is a super easy way to take a cost effective break from the dining hall. Popular spots that accept these funds include Atarashi, Millie’s, Noodles & Company, Oishii Bento and Panera. Plus many more!
Many popular brands also offer student discounts that are not specific to Pitt. This includes tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Dell and HP. Many streaming platforms such as Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, YouTube Premium, Spotify and Apple Music also offer student discounts. There are also clothing stores that offer student discounts, like Doc Martens. Target also offers a student discount, usually on a single purchase of any number of items, so I recommend using it to stock your dorm room or apartment! You also will be able to purchase student tickets at anywhere that offers them, such as movie theaters, museums outside of the ones included with your Pitt ID, and even some restaurants. My personal favorite place to use this discount is the Manor Theatre in Squirrel Hill, where you can see the latest releases for just $9 or less.
At the end of the day, being a student can be expensive, and you can find yourself more than a little short on cash. However, with all the perks Pitt student life offers, there are plenty of ways to save money and make the absolute most of your experience! As always, H2P!
Lauren is a senior studying English literature, communications, and film. You can connect with her at [email protected]