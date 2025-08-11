Opinion | The best bites and sips on Pitt’s campus

When I’ve been visited by friends from high school at Pitt, they’re always struck by how many food options we have. I mean, on some of their campuses, the nearest restaurant that isn’t a Panda Express or Chick-fil-A is an hour drive away. Meanwhile, at Pitt, you can walk 20 steps onto Forbes Avenue and immediately discover 20 different options.

Of course, this can be overwhelming, especially if you’re a new student who hasn’t really been to Oakland before. This is why I’ve decided to compile my thoughts and favorites with some helpful consultation from friends.

I’ll start with the more drink-centric options. For one, Oakland is rife with choices to scratch the boba tea itch. My favorite is Fuku Tea — I find that they’re very consistent, especially when it comes to tapioca texture. I’m so sick of ordering boba somewhere just for the pearls to be hard or dissolving. I usually order a taro tea with tapioca. It’s sweet without being overwhelming and caffeine-free, which is nice if you’re like me and can’t drink over 50mg of caffeine without feeling anxious.

TapiLab is cool if you want some more interesting options — I once got a fizzy drink with a big rainbow ice cube that slowly melted into a bunch of different flavors, and they had one with rose jelly that was pretty good too. While I haven’t personally tried Tsaocaa, I always see people carrying the cups around, and there are plenty of restaurants that offer their own boba options, too. If you consider yourself a boba tea connoisseur, then you could always buy one drink from a bunch of different places and have a tasting party with your friends to pick your personal supreme.

Now, obviously a neighborhood teeming with college students will have no shortage of places to caffeinate. There are two Starbucks in a four block radius. But, if you’re looking for something a little more local, two of the most popular places are Redhawk and Divvy. I heard about Redhawk from nearly everyone I asked about coffee places in Oakland. I wish I could be more specific, but I have regrettably never actually tried it. After gathering some research for this piece, however, I feel compelled. It certainly seems to be a fan favorite. According to my sources, their strawberry matcha is “fire,” and the lattes are good too.

Another option is Divvy. People seem to be torn on Divvy — I know some who think it’s totally overrated and others who love it. I did once accidentally wait an hour for my egg sandwich because they lost track of my order. On the other hand, they have a Nutella latte with real Nutella in it, and it is simply divine. Plus, there’s a pretty good food selection for a coffee shop, and the atmosphere is perfectly Instagrammable.

Speaking of food, let’s move on to Oakland restaurants. For simplicity, I’ll be focusing on those restaurants in a quick walking distance from Pitt, but North Oakland offers a completely different set of options if you’re ever up for an adventure.

Now, my current favorite place to eat is JJ Poke. I was someone who was too scared to eat raw fish before coming to Pitt, but JJ Poke inspired me to step out of my comfort zone — and boy am I glad I did. My go-to order is usually sushi rice, one scoop of spicy tuna or spicy salmon, cucumber and carrots, spicy mayo and JJ Shoyu or eel sauce, edamame, avocado, wonton crisps and onion crisps. The ingredients always feel fresh, the flavor combo always hits the spot, and it’s filling without being too rich. I immediately thought of this place when I started writing this column, and it’s one of my favorite spots to bring people who haven’t tried it before. There was a period of time where I got it at least once a week for a month straight.

If poke bowls aren’t your thing, JJ Poke is just the tip of the iceberg for yummy places to eat nearby. El Jefe’s is a favorite for Mexican at a pretty good price with late hours. Roots Natural Kitchen is a great place to get a well-rounded bowl with veggies, protein and outside-the-box flavors. Frenchie’s deep in South O is notorious for their craveable sandwiches after a long night out, and they love engaging with the Pitt community. Stack’d is great for a bunch of shareable appetizers and a classic root beer float — which isn’t necessarily on the menu, but I highly recommend. Bao is also popular with my friends for more of a sit-down vibe. The Colombian Spot keeps getting recommended to me, and most of their menu is gluten free, which is great for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerances.

Smile Thai is a sweet little place with great deals. Antoon’s is my go-to for a convenient pizza, but I’ve heard great things about Sciulli’s. There’s also plenty of spots for a sweet treat, from Millie’s to Dave and Andy’s to Insomnia Cookies or The Milkshake Factory. You also have almost any big chain restaurant you can think of within a stone’s throw. Panera, McDonald’s, Chipotle, Moe’s, Five Guys, Jimmy Johns, Raising Cane’s, Noodles and Company — they’re all right nearby. There’s even a Cava that opened recently on Forbes Avenue.

If you’re nervous about not having enough places to eat when you come to Pitt or already anticipating that you’ll get sick of the dining hall, fear not. There’s pretty much anything you could want within a short walk. For every place I mentioned in this article, there’s probably a hundred more I forgot about. This is one of the biggest perks of a more urban campus — you’re surrounded by a hundred small — and big — businesses. The concern isn’t that you’ll run out of places to eat, it’s that you’ll run out of money after spending it all on eating out.

The chances that your future favorite spot isn’t even mentioned in this article are high, so don’t be afraid to try new things. Especially if you’re a first-year, checking out a nearby restaurant can be a great way to bond with people on your floor. When in doubt, ask your RAs, your classmates and people in clubs with you where they like to eat. Who knows — you may discover something you never thought you’d enjoy. Maybe raw fish will finally be for you.

Brynn Murawski is hungry after writing this article. She can be contacted at [email protected] with any other restaurants she missed.