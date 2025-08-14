Must-watch athletic events guide

With the fall sports season quickly approaching, there are plenty of exciting matchups for Panthers fans to look forward to. From historic rivalries to high-stakes conference matchups, Pitt fans will have no lack of games to enjoy this fall.

Football vs. Duquesne: Aug. 30

The Panthers are set to host the Dukes at Acrisure Stadium for their 2025 season opener. The two teams haven’t faced each other since 1939, when Pitt lost to Duquesne by a score of 21-13.

The Panthers and Dukes have played a total of seven times, with the first game dating back to 1901. Pitt leads the series 5-2 despite Duquesne’s win in the most recent matchup.

The City Game is a must-watch for students of both universities this fall. The Panthers will look to set the tone for the 2025 season after a disappointing six-game losing streak to end last season.

Men’s soccer at Clemson: Sept. 5

Pitt men’s soccer remains one of the University’s strongest programs, with the Panthers finishing first in the ACC to end the 2024 season. The Panthers established themselves as a team to watch during the upcoming season after ending their 2024 season with a trip to the Elite Eight.

The Clemson Tigers finished second in the ACC to the Panthers with a 5-2-1 record. The two teams are set to face off this fall for the first time since 2022 — a tough match for both schools, who will be looking to secure an important conference victory.

Defeating the Tigers on the road would give the Panthers some much-needed momentum as they return home to host three straight games against Butler, Notre Dame and Incarnate Word the following week.

Football at West Virginia: Sept. 13

The Backyard Brawl is one of college football’s best and most historic rivalries, dating back to 1895. The Panthers lead the Mountaineers in the series 63-41-3, with their most recent win taking place last year in an exhilarating double-digit comeback within the last four minutes of the game.

The renewal of the Brawl spans the 2022-2025 seasons, so this year’s contest is the last matchup between the two schools until the series starts back up again in 2029.

Both teams saw significant changes to their rosters this offseason after losing many players to the transfer portal. But Pitt retained key players, including redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein and redshirt senior running back Desmond Reid, who were both instrumental in the Panthers’ win over the Mountaineers last September.

The Panthers will travel the 75 miles down to Morgantown, West Virginia, this year to try and add another game to their winning streak. The Brawl is arguably one of Pitt’s most popular traditions, making it a must-watch game for all students.

Volleyball at Penn State: Sept. 17

The Keystone State rivalry between Pitt and Penn State is no secret and is especially present when the two universities face off on the volleyball court. Both teams are known to have consistently strong programs, and along with the proximity of the two schools, their occasional matchup is a must-watch.

Even though the two teams are in different conferences, they have recently rekindled their rivalry, facing off last year with Pitt defeating the Nittany Lions 3-0.

Penn State volleyball is the defending National Champion. The Nittany Lions defeated Louisville for the title, who knocked off the Panthers in the National Semifinals last year.

The Panthers, in search of back-to-back ACC titles and another deep NCAA tournament run, will travel to State College this fall and look to add their third straight win against the Nittany Lions.