The year of success — Pitt men’s soccer 2025 season preview

As the 2025 college soccer season approaches, Pitt men’s soccer is poised to make another deep postseason run. After a historic 2024 campaign highlighted by an NCAA Tournament quarterfinal appearance and an undefeated record against ranked opponents, the Panthers return with a talented and experienced core and hunger for more.

Eighteen players from the fall 2024 roster are back, giving the Panthers both depth and chemistry that most programs envy.

Leading the charge is senior defender Casper Svendby, anchoring the backline. Svendby returns as the 2024 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American. He recorded three goals and four assists in 19 matches last season.

Senior defender Jackson Gilman earned third-team All‑ACC honors and started 1,392 minutes in 2024. Sophomore forward Lasse Dahl’s young talent was honored on the ACC All-Freshman Team after contributing two goals and six assists. Their continued presence ensures that Pitt has a battle-tested foundation capable of meeting the high expectations set by last year’s success.

At the center of the program’s reign is head coach Jay Vidovich, the reigning ACC Coach of the Year. Vidovich is known for his tactical intelligence and commitment to disciplined possession-based play. He has turned Pitt into a destination for top domestic and international talent, recruiting players like Swedish first-year defender Jacob Redenfors, Spanish sophomore defender Daniel Gamboa Gonzalez and many more international talents to help strengthen his roster.

Under Vidovich’s leadership, the team plays with a balance of structure and creativity that has made them one of the most respected programs in the country.

Pitt won’t have an easy path. The 2025 schedule is among the toughest in the nation, featuring seven opponents who finished 2024 ranked in the top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches Poll. The season kicks off at home on Aug. 25 against Michigan State, a program the Panthers haven’t beaten since 1967. From there, things escalate quickly, with matchups against Georgetown on Aug. 29, Clemson on Sept. 5 and a three-game homestand against Butler, Notre Dame and Incarnate Word in early September.

The midseason grind doesn’t let up, with contests against powerhouses like Maryland, Duke, Stanford and Wake Forest, making nearly every match feel like a postseason tournament preview.

Still, this is a Pitt team that thrives under pressure. Pitt men’s soccer is entering the new season with a returning group that knows how to win, a coach who’s been there before and a fan base ready to pack Ambrose Urbanic Field all season long. Rain, sunshine or snow, we will be there. The Panthers aren’t just looking to compete — they’re looking to raise banners.

The 2025 season won’t be easy. But for a team built on resilience, unity and elite talent, they know what they’re in for. Pitt isn’t backing down from the challenge.