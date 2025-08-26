Pitt axes DEI Office, establishes new Office of Institutional Engagement and Well-being 

On July 1, Chancellor Joan Gabel announced in an email that Pitt has replaced its Office for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion with the Office of Institutional Engagement and Well-being. The removal of the OEDI marks the first tangible change Pitt made to join higher education institutions complying with President Donald Trump’s guidelines against diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The new Office is under former OEDI vice chancellor Clyde Pickett’s purview, and will guide former OEDI areas including “civil rights and Title IX compliance, ADA accessibility and accommodations, sexual misconduct prevention education, and the monitoring of institutional progress on campus climate and student success.”

The University said in a statement this change will “more effectively and holistically support our University community’s engagement and wellbeing.”

In the announcement, Gabel and Pickett said the change was made “to meet [the] moment” of the Dear Colleague letter. The letter — sent by the U.S. Department of Education in February — claims higher education institutions and DEI programs racially discriminate against students, particularly white and Asian students. The DoE threatened federal funding losses if institutions do not “cease all efforts to circumvent prohibitions on the use of race.”

The Dear Colleague letter is not legally enforceable and is currently under a preliminary injunction following a lawsuit on March 5 by the National Education Association challenging the letter.

University Spokesperson Jared Stonesifer said the University did not act on direct communication from the DoE.

According to Stonesfier, in early spring the University formed a representative working group of “faculty and staff representatives from across the University” that “has been diligently reviewing the Executive Branch’s guidance, consulting with stakeholders and offering thoughtful recommendations regarding the University’s response.”

When asked about how the OIEW functions compared to the OEDI, the University said “the new office will embed engagement and wellbeing into the fabric of all University life. In addition to compliance, it will focus on proactive education, institutional accountability and fostering a positive and welcoming campus climate.”

All 25 employees from the former OEDI will be retained in the OIEW, although the University said “some job functions may change.” When asked if all organizations and programming will be transferred, the University said the new OIEW “builds on the foundation laid by the former office” and “reflects a strategic realignment to better and more holistically support our community’s engagement and wellbeing.”

The transition from the OEDI to OIEW is the first major, public move Pitt made to give to pressure from the Trump administration, following a nationwide trend.

Several universities have rebranded their DEI offices similarly to Pitt in response to the Trump administration’s pressures, but it remains unclear how university functions and handling of DEI cases may change, both at Pitt and beyond.

Currently, the OIEW website has three resource categories available — Prevention at Pitt, Disability Access and Civil Rights & Title IX — compared to the former OEDI’s seven. The Diverse Populations tab is absent, where resources for racial, cultural, and identity groups lived.

Now, nondiscrimination, equal opportunity and affirmative action information is housed in the Policies, Procedures, and Practices page under the new Civil Rights & Title IX. On the OIEW website, no other race or cultural identity-specific resources for students are available.

Monica Ruiz is the executive director of Casa San Jose, a local nonprofit that provides advocacy, educational and youth programming resources for the Latino community in Pittsburgh. Ruiz said she has witnessed how resources like those housed under the previous Diverse Populations page can provide a place for marginalized communities to express themselves.

“How many people ended their lives because there was nobody for them to talk to about their sexuality [or] the way they identified?” Ruiz said. “Is that what we want to go back to?”

Outside of the OIEW office, the University houses resources within its individual schools that provide race and identity-based education and outreach, such as the School of Social Work’s Center on Race and Social Problems, the Pitt Racial Equity Consciousness Institute and the School of Law’s Center for Civil Rights and Racial Justice.

Ruiz said she believes the removal of DEI outreach and recruitment in higher education — including Pitt — is indicative of a broader government agenda to further marginalize communities of color.

“[The government wants] us to be uneducated. They want us to remain oppressed,” Ruiz said.

Other moves were made to eliminate DEI from the University footprint prior to the OIEW. Days after the Dear Colleague letter was issued, DEI-related pages and references were silently removed or altered from Pitt and CMU websites. Pages dedicated to DEI from Chatham and Duquesne University remain unchanged.

A Pitt spokesperson said the web pages were not changed based on specific verbiage, and it was “not uncommon for pages to be published, unpublished or moved for any number of reasons.”

Victoria Grieve, an assistant professor of pharmacy and a member of the University Senate Equity, Inclusion and Anti-Discrimination Advocacy Committee and the School of Pharmacy Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee, said she hopes the new OIEW will be simply a nominal change and not permanently remove any services or resources.

“A best-case scenario is that it’s going to be the same stuff with a different name,” Grieve said. “There are probably opportunities to change [services that the former OEDI offered] that had grown out of hand or had become problematic; they could use this as a way of actually making the service better.”

Under the new Office, affinity groups – which provide spaces for shared identities, cultures, and interests at Pitt – will remain. However, the University said they have “emphasized the need for them to be inclusive.”

Grieve said the University’s statement on affinity groups “feels like a dog whistle.” According to her, the purpose of these groups is to allow a space for cultural and identity-based expression among similar peers. The exclusivity also provides safety, particularly for groups prone to targeted attacks.

“Part of the reason that they’re good ideas is that they’re not inclusive of the people who hate them,” Grieve said.

In October, the University received a 2024 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine, a publication that celebrates “inclusive excellence and belonging in higher education.” This comes as part of the Plan for Pitt, a 2019-2028 timeline for University initiatives. According to the University, a primary part of the Plan is “advancing its goals for a welcoming and engaged campus through initiatives that will expand supplier diversity and faculty affinity groups.” Initiative details have yet to be outlined.

When asked how it would define its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion under the OIEW, the University said “the new office is focused on effectively and holistically supporting our University community’s engagement and wellbeing.”

For students unsure about the future of DEI at Pitt, Grieve said to “remember you’re not alone.”

“It sounds probably trite, but [for] every student that feels like they’ve been abandoned by the University, there is a faculty member who is absolutely fighting for them, whether or not they know it,” Grieve said. “The community lives or dies by the community.”

The headline of this story was changed from its previous version to more accurately reflect the transition from Pitt’s DEI office to the OIEW. The Pitt News values reporting that is as truthful as possible.