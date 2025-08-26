Federal judge blocks research funding cap as Pitt continues to battle funding cuts

On July 2, a federal judge sided with Pitt and 11 other universities to temporarily block the Department of Defense from enforcing a 15% cap on the overhead funding that universities receive to support their research operations.

This outcome arises amidst a number of Trump-era funding cuts. This spring, the Trump administration moved to cut billions in university research overhead funding, triggering coast-to-coast resistance from some of America’s top colleges, including Pitt.

The preliminary injunction on July 2 prevented the Department of Defense from implementing the policy until the court issues a final ruling, according to a University spokesperson.

“The lawsuits are expected to continue throughout 2025 and into 2026, depending on appeal outcomes and judicial review,” the spokesperson said.

At Pitt, where the current negotiated federal indirect cost rate is 59%, a 15% cap would result in a loss of $197 million, according to a University spokesperson. These indirect costs cover essential research infrastructure, including lab facilities, utilities, equipment, IT support, compliance, administrative staff and specialized waste disposal.

According to a University spokesperson, updated figures show 87 grants totaling $25 million have been terminated at Pitt. These numbers represent a decrease from previous reports in June showing 91 grants worth $42 million that had been cancelled due to some reversed stop work orders.

In a more recent Aug. 13 town hall meeting, senior vice chancellor for research Rob Rutenbar reported that terminated awards had dropped further, from 91 grants to 85, while requests for grant modifications had climbed to 167. Appeal responses have also increased, with six formal decisions received — three denials each from NIH and NSF. Rutenbar announced plans to collaborate with provost Joe McCarthy and senior vice chancellor for health sciences Anantha Shekhar on establishing temporary funding support for researchers whose grants were cancelled.

The next hearing on summary judgment is scheduled for Sept. 4, with briefing to be completed by Aug. 21.

The proposed federal cuts target multiple research agencies simultaneously. The Trump administration’s fiscal 2026 budget proposal includes a 40% reduction to the NIH, a 56% cut to the NSF and significant reductions to Department of Energy and NASA science funding.

Recent data from the Association of American Medical Colleges reveals that more than 2,280 NIH research awards worth nearly $4 billion have been cancelled across American institutions as of early June. Pennsylvania institutions have been hit particularly hard, losing over $80 million in research funding and ranking among the most affected states nationally.

“Indirects are key to the critical work of our researchers,” the University spokesperson said.

In the meantime, Pitt “continues developing contingency plans for potential funding reductions” while “advocating for research support through national higher education organizations,” the University spokesperson said.

“We’re just shifting into the stance that allows us to absolutely double down on the importance of our mission and the full recognition of the people who contribute to that mission, but in ways that are proactive,” Chancellor Joan Gabel said at a June 11 town hall webinar.

Beyond the DoD lawsuit, Pitt joined 23 other universities in filing an amicus brief on June 9 supporting Harvard University’s lawsuit against the Trump administration, which cut or froze roughly $2.8 billion of Harvard’s research grants and contracts.

“These legal challenges highlight the partnership between research universities and the federal government,” the spokesperson said, “emphasizing how this collaboration has made the U.S. a global leader in innovation and scientific progress.”

Even so, the University spokesperson described these developments as “deeply concerning,” noting the cuts cause “real harm to Pitt and our community.”

Currently, for faculty and students who have lost research funding, individual schools serve as the first line of assistance. According to the University spokesperson, the University first directs affected researchers to “connect with research leadership in their school to determine if there are any alternative sources of funding available locally to continue their work.”

Pitt is also participating in the Joint Associations Group on Indirect Costs, which has proposed the Fiscal Accountability in Research model as a long-term solution.

The FAIR model would replace the current system — where universities receive a separate percentage for indirect costs — with a new approach that builds funding for lab facilities, equipment and administrative support directly into each grant’s budget.

However, according to the University spokesperson, “implementation requires federal agencies to formally adopt the new system and amend existing regulations.” This means the government would need to rewrite 2 CFR Part 200 — the federal rule that currently governs how universities can spend grant money — before the new system could take effect.