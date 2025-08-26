Contingency planning: Updates on Pitt’s budget after research funding cuts

Ahead of the 2025-26 academic year, The Pitt News analyzed the University’s budgeting efforts in light of sweeping cuts to Pitt’s biggest money maker — research funding.

In 2024, Pitt received 39% of its revenue from research funding — making it the University’s largest source of revenue. Yet, in 2025, Pitt has lost a total of $25 million in research funds, a number that amounted to $42 million prior to several reversed terminations.

In an email on July 11, Dwayne Pinkney, the executive senior vice chancellor for administration and finance, said Pitt’s 2026 fiscal year budget includes an operating budget of $3.2 billion, a capital budget of $267 million and a projected research base of $1.2 billion.

Based on previous independent auditors’ reports from 2023 and 2024, along with Pitt-reported numbers, The Pitt News compared the previous fiscal year’s actual revenues, expenses and budgets.

Operating revenues 2023 actual 2024 actual 2025 budget 2026 budget Tuition and fees $693,105 $731,927 $758,383 $788,996 Research grants and contracts $1,132,456 $1,203,648 $1,229,984 $1,228,130 Total operating revenues $2,930,472 $3,074,162 $3,114,644 $3,222,252

A comparison of Pitt’s operating revenues and expenses from 2023 to 2026. 2023 and 2024 numbers are actual revenues and expenses and sourced from independent auditors reports, 2025 is budget numbers sourced from Pitt’s own report and 2026 is budget numbers from the public meeting of the Board of Trustees on July 11. Naomi Weiss, The Pitt News.

Operating expenses 2023 actual 2024 actual 2025 budget 2026 budget Total operating expenses $2,812,616 $3,044,536 $3,161,713 $3,232,116

According to University spokesperson Jared Stonesifer, the $1.2 billion research base for 2026 represents approximately 38% of the University’s revenue. Research grants and contracts are the largest source of income for the University, followed by tuition and fees, and sales and services, Stonesifer said.

The capital 2025-26 budget allocates $20 million for renovating the Soldiers & Sailors parking garage on Bigelow Boulevard and an approximate $44 million BioForge build-out for ElevateBio, among other projects.

These allocations might raise questions about funding in other departments, including Pitt Athletics — which previously ended the 2023-2024 school year with a $45 million deficit.

According to the same July 11 email from Pinkney, 2025-26 tuition will increase by 2% for in-state students on the Pittsburgh campus, by 4% for out-of-state students and by 1% for regional campus students. Additionally, housing rates on Oakland’s campus will increase by an average of 6.7%, meal plans by 4% and mandatory student fees for transportation, wellness and technology will increase.

Amid student pricing increases, Pitt will be moving away from a hiring freeze that went into effect on March 10. Instead, according to Pinkney during the Board of Trustees meeting, the University will move towards a controlled hiring process that will look a lot like a freeze with “strategic hiring decisions.”

“We will make sure there is a very refined and well-documented process of review for all hiring decisions that will look different from previous hiring plans,” Pinkney said.

In the controlled hiring process, the University won’t necessarily be re-hiring positions whenever there is a vacancy, according to Pinkney. Instead, the University will be “taking a close look” to ensure certain work cannot be done without said employee, and will be adjusting for that work either through “process, technology or rearranging,” Pinkney said. This could mean that vacancy positions are only filled if necessary, to maintain lower costs.

“It is not our intention to slow down in areas where we know we have critical needs and we need to accelerate to support [our] mission, but we also don’t want to be making decisions in a knee-jerk fashion without any oversight and coordination,” Pinkney said. “So we’ll be doing that not just in our respective responsibility centers but across the enterprise.”

At the public Board of Trustees meeting on July 11, Pinkney reported the previous University hiring freeze during the spring was successful.

“We have been able to delay millions in expenses as a result of those actions,” Pinkney said. “That work is certainly as a result of efforts throughout the responsibility centers, throughout departments and units within the University.”

At an Aug. 13 Pitt town hall webinar, Pinkney said the University has implemented a specific reduction amount to be met by the responsibility centers, and each center has been “given full agency” to take its own steps to reach that reduction amount.

“This was done out of a recognition that the leaders of our respective areas have greater insight on how to best make those adjustments in ways that are least disruptive to the core work of the unit and the core work of the University,” Pinkney said.

On July 11, Pinkney said costs may also be reduced through researchers sharing facilities and equipment, which was discussed further with the Board of Trustees finance and budget committee.

“We are planning on how to reduce our expenses, to reduce our cost structure by sharing facilities and sharing cores in ways that will help us to mitigate any impacts or any reduction in indirect costs that we might experience in the coming months,” Pinkney said.

In the same meeting on July 11, Jack Tighe, finance and budget committee chairperson, said the budget committee will be “laser-focused” to avoid a “big hole in the budget.”

“We’re pretty confident the administration’s plan will bear fruit and we’ll be fine for fiscal year 2026,” Tighe said. “Obviously, we don’t know what the answer is from the federal government, but we’re on top of this with the administration.”

Chancellor Joan Gabel agreed.

“Nothing is off track or falling off track, and that is exactly the reason for the way in which the budget is proposed,” Gabel said. “The areas of belt-tightening are strategic, the circumspect careful use of reserves are strategic and that strategy is informed by what we collectively captured in the Plan for Pitt.”

It is possible that the Plan for Pitt, which has a goal to increase undergraduate enrollment from 20,220 in 2023 to 22,000 by 2028, will compensate in revenue — given tuition is currently the University’s second-largest source of revenue.

Pitt also depends on state funding, which is determined by the annual state higher education budget. The Republican-controlled state Senate passed a budget bill 43 days late on Aug. 12, but it still must be passed by the Democrat-controlled House, even though it contains significant cuts from Gov. Josh Shapiro and the House’s previous version.

Last year, Pitt received about 7% of its $3.2 billion operating budget from the state, which helped in discounting in-state tuition by $16,000 per student. Gov. Shapiro’s budget proposal for this year maintained funding for state-related universities such as Pitt.

At the Board of Trustees meeting, Chancellor Gabel said Pitt’s budget “assumes a commonwealth appropriation that is flat.”

“Although the state has not yet approved its budget, we’re optimistic about receiving the continued support in the appropriation,” Gabel said.