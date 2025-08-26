New Pitt Institute of Spatial History Innovation explores the history of place through data

The Institute of Spatial History Innovation formally launched in July, and the start of the fall semester will mark its first academic year at Pitt.

ISHI, which is located within the Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences, is an interdisciplinary center that collects, links and disseminates data about places across history and cultures. The institute’s mission is to promote data publication, sustain digital infrastructure to link and integrate data about historical geography, advocate for digital justice and educate about spatial history.

The basis for ISHI is the World Historical Gazetteer, which Ruth Mostern, a professor of history and director of ISHI, directed for the last eight years. The WGH is a database that allows users to search an index of more than 2 million historical place names taken from dozens of data sets.

The WHG enables users to understand the evolution of a place through its different names and the origins of those names. It also allows users to understand the global nature of historical events — like the 19th century Opium Wars — through place.

“One of the things that is really powerful about place is that everything human beings do happens in place,” Mostern said. “We are always rooted in geography, and so place is a common point of reference for anything that people want to talk about with the past or the present.”

In 2017, Mostern was awarded a three-year research grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities Collections and Reference Resources Program to create the WHG. The WHG has since received a Digital Humanities Advancement Grant in 2023. Mostern has also received support from the Netherlands KNAW Humanities Cluster, Pitt’s Asian Studies Center and Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies.

Their second grant, for Digital Humanities Advancement, was supposed to run until the end of 2025 but was terminated early in April along with many other NEH grants. Nearing its end, Mostern began conversations with the Dietrich School, which agreed to found ISHI as the new home for the WHG.

While working on the WHG, Mostern has also served as director of the World History Center for the last eight years — a position she is stepping down from to become the director of ISHI. While Mostern said she will miss the center, she’s “so excited” about ISHI.

“I have put so much of my energy and my own career as a teacher and a scholar into the World Historical Gazetteer,” Mostern said, “and knowing that there’s a stable place for it and that I don’t have to worry about whether it’s going to run out of money and shut down — that is so meaningful to me. It really feels like the culmination of my career.”

Adam Leibovich, the Bettye J. and Ralph E. Bailey Dean of the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences and College of General Studies, said the Dietrich School is “very enthusiastic” about ISHI.

“Ruth Mostern is a relentlessly curious and productive interdisciplinary scholar whose work has been recognized nationally and internationally,” Leibovich said. “Building on her two decades of accomplishment as a spatial history leader and thinker, ISHI is positioned for global visibility and for supporting collaborators at Pitt and in the local community.”

Ali Straub, assistant director at the World History Center at Pitt and associate director at ISHI, has worked with Mostern on the WHG for the past five years. She said the WHG uses data from governments and individual researchers to document how names of places have changed over time and help understand historical events.

“We’re constantly striving to include more data, more information about different places, especially about places that are from groups that have been historically marginalized — indigenous groups whose place names have been erased by colonialism and things like that,” Straub said.

While the WHG is the foundational project, ISHI will allow Mostern and Straub to explore interests that do not fit into the WHG. They are guided by ISHI’s mission statement, a core tenet of which is digital justice.

“That digital ethics question has always been really central to what we’ve done at the WHG,” Mostern said. “But we can pursue that now as its own, free standing part of a vision for thinking about historical geography.”

One part of pursuing digital justice, Mostern said, is doing outreach around the city of Pittsburgh and preserving its own spatial history.

Mostern highlighted a recent preliminary meeting with a Pitt graduate student working in the archive of photographer Charles “Teenie” Harris at the Carnegie Museum of Art, whose work documented life in Black communities around Pittsburgh. The student’s project is an example of the kind of projects ISHI hopes to collaborate on and focuses on identifying all of the places Harris photographed — particularly in the Hill District, where many buildings were destroyed and residents were displaced during urban redevelopment in the 1950s.

“Even though we can’t bring back that community as it was before it was destroyed, we can still use spatial history methods and tools and computational platforms to reconstruct what the names [of places] were, where they were, what places were meaningful to people,” Mostern said. “We can link places with photographs and with community memories.”

Another priority of ISHI is spatial history education. According to Mostern, the institute will hold workshops and create lesson plans to support spatial history in K-12 education. They also plan to offer internships and other opportunities for students at Pitt.

Straub is currently the only full-time staff member for ISHI, while Mostern acts as director in addition to her role as a history professor. ISHI has one contract employee who serves as technical director and lead developer, and they are in the process of hiring a full-time research associate to act as data manager and managing editor for the WHG.

ISHI’s physical location on the third floor of Posvar Hall is currently being renovated and will be ready at the beginning of the fall semester. Both Mostern and Straub are “so excited” to get started.

“We’re really in the early stages,” Straub said. “I think we have the opportunity to create programming, to create research that we really care about.”