Summer obsessions: a roundup of last season’s popular media

The summer of 2025 brought along new songs we can’t stop singing, shows we can’t stop binging and controversies we can’t stop gossiping about. A few trends, both positive and negative, popped up among these new releases.

Powerful Female Voices

Though the trend certainly is not new, strong female artists have stood in the spotlight this past summer. Songs like Chappell Roan’s “The Subway,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” and Lola Young’s “Messy” are prime examples of the powerful, emotional music that listeners have been devouring. Pop music, though historically woman-led, has grown more earnest over recent years. Many of these recent, woman-made pop songs offer critiques of men and mistreatment in relationships — a sentiment that seems to resonate with young women.

Drama-Filled Television

Television took over last summer, bringing many new shows into conversation. There were quite a few shows that achieved popularity over the summer, varying in theme and audience. Dramatic shows had their time in the sun, with titles like “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and “Love Island USA” taking over the zeitgeist. These TV shows have created obsessive fan bases with non-stop social media presence. Bars and restaurants even began hosting “Love Island USA” watch parties during the season’s airing. Though “The Summer I Turned Pretty” continues its release until mid-September, it has seemingly replaced “Love Island USA’s” real estate on the internet. Both shows inspired intense discourse about their characters and contestants, keeping binge-watchers busy all summer.

Mediocre Movie Sequels

Bad movie sequels are not unique to summer 2025, but they certainly had their moment this season. There was constant promotion for at least one of the many upcoming sequels — most being descendants of highly regarded franchises. While some releases did quite well, like “Freakier Friday,” most others did not. Many of the sequels released over the summer showed to unimpressed audiences — “28 Years Later,” “Happy Gilmore 2,” “Another Simple Favor” and “Jurassic World Rebirth.” Sequels are famously tricky to nail, and last summer served as a perfect example.

Controversial Advertising

Most internet users are familiar with the recent Sydney Sweeny/American Eagle controversy. The “Great Jeans” advertisement sparked debate over its political implications, as well as those of the company and actor. Katseye, a girl group that has recently risen in popularity, collaborated with Gap in what appeared to be a response to American Eagle’s campaign. Aside from the denim-related ads, a few other companies found themselves in the hot seat. Matt Rife recently starred in an e.l.f. ad, which was not taken well by the public. Rife fell from grace after making jokes about domestic violence during a stand-up set, upsetting and confusing many fans. Viewers were disappointed in the brand’s selection of a tarnished and seemingly random celebrity. With so many varying voices on the internet, it is no surprise that these advertisements have taken up so much of our timelines.