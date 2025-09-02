Pitt overenrolls for another year, students living at Hampton Inn voice safety concerns

This year, the class of 2029 is yet again Pitt’s largest class ever, and students are beginning to feel the negative effects.

Pitt has been striving to reach its goal of significantly increasing enrollment in recent years. As a result, this year the University leased the Hampton Inn at 3315 Hamlet St. near West Oakland to house up to 250 first-year students. Pitt also leased Pennsylvania Apartments on 300 N. Dithridge St. to hold 135 first-year students and Webster Hall Apartments on 101 N. Dithridge St. to provide extra housing for upper-class students.

Pitt has also converted some double-bed dorms to triples and triples to quads in Holland Hall, Nordenberg Hall and Forbes Hall, adding nearly 300 undergraduate beds. Jared Stonesifer, a University spokesperson, was unable to disclose the cost of leasing the three buildings.

The increase in enrollment is part of the Plan for Pitt, which has a main goal of increasing undergraduate enrollment. The numbers outlined in the plan’s initiatives aim to increase enrollment from 20,220 students in fall 2023 to 20,720 in fall 2025 and 22,000 by 2028.

Though Pitt had boasted fall 2025’s incoming group of students as the largest class yet, the official numbers have yet to be reported. According to Stonesifer, the University will not be able to provide a number on fall 2025 enrollment before Pitt’s census is released in late September.

Stonesifer explained the reasoning behind the University’s enrollment increase and its logic in overenrolling students.

“Our student success pillar is about ensuring the best possible outcomes for our students in the classroom and beyond, but it’s also about bringing these opportunities to as many students as possible,” Stonesifer said. “Each year, we extend acceptances to students who then must make the difficult decision of which college to attend … While we cannot predict the exact number of students who will accept our offer, we are fortunate that so many have chosen Pitt this year.”

The University may be overenrolling students to increase its revenue. Tuition and fees are the second largest source of income for the University. Since the beginning of 2025, the University has lost $25 million in its largest source of revenue — research funding.

Though it’s evident Pitt is meeting its enrollment goals, many new students are not living their anticipated college experiences. Sarah Kennedy, a first-year student on the pre-law track, lives in a room on the corner of the hallway at the Hampton Inn, which she said was “half the size of other rooms.”

Kennedy feels that the Hampton Inn is not an ideal place for first-year students to live for a number of reasons, including safety concerns.

“I think that this could have been a good place for upperclassmen to be. I don’t think they should have 17 and 18 year olds walking 20 minutes with no campus police, none of the blue lights or anything like that,” Kennedy said. “There’s not a lot of safety here, it feels, especially if people are going out late at night, visiting their friends or anything like that. It’s just not something that 18 year olds should have to deal with. We just got here.”

There are currently no washers or dryers in the Hampton Inn. Students give their laundry to workers at the front desk of the Hampton, who then send it elsewhere to get washed and dried. According to Kennedy, students on her floor received their laundry back three days later and some students reported missing items in their laundry.

“One of the girls in my hall slept without sheets for three days because not everyone brings an extra pair of sheets,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy has a relative close to Pittsburgh where she can do her laundry, but not all students have the same accessibility.

“I have a sister who lives in the city, so my roommate and I are taking our stuff to her apartment to do [laundry],” Kennedy said.

The campus experience for some living at the Hampton Inn, including Ben Wohl, a first-year political science major, has been lackluster. Wohl said he is disappointed because one of the main reasons he enrolled at Pitt is that it had “a proper campus,” despite it being located in a city. Now, Wohl said walking to campus takes 15 to 20 minutes.

“This is kind of inexcusable,” Wohl said. “I sort of feel like it’s very disconnected from the rest of campus. I would love to get an apartment off campus [next year], but I’d appreciate it if the University compensated us in some way, [like] by giving priority in the housing lottery.”

To avoid the walk, the University is providing shuttle service to Hampton Inn residents. However, Reed Feltenberger, a first-year civil engineering student, said he rarely sees the University shuttle and usually catches the city PRT buses on Forbes and Craft Ave. instead.

“I haven’t seen anybody go on it. It’s never here. They have one shuttle running the whole line, and it takes at least 45 minutes for the shuttle to go across the whole line,” Feltenberger said.

Despite the inconvenient location, Feltenberger said he likes the student community at the Hampton Inn and that many students have become close friends with each other.

Yet, Feltenberger argued that the housing prices of the hotel do not match the quality of his first-year experience. The Hampton Inn’s rate per University term is $5,135. Litchfield Towers — a typical first-year housing unit — is $4,385 for a double.

“It’s just a long walk, which it’s fine, but I don’t understand why we’re paying so much to live in an undesirable spot. I’d pay more money to live in Towers than to live here, but I’m paying twice as much as them to live out here, where I don’t want to live,” Feltenberger said.

Pierce Griffin, a first-year mechanical engineering major, chose Tower A and B as his preference for housing, but was placed in the Hampton Inn.

“The only thing that really pisses me off is the price. It’s almost $2,000 more for a room that’s the same quality and has a far walk,” Griffin said. “I get that they had to pay to rent out the entire hotel, but it’s just kind of annoying that I’m paying more for a place I didn’t choose to live in.”

Most students living at the Hampton Inn walk through the tunnel of a parking garage to reach Forbes Avenue. Francisco Lara, a first-year computer science major, said walking through the tunnel feels safer and quicker, despite his resident assistant advising them against it. When he doesn’t walk, Lara takes the city bus.

“On the way that we’re supposed to leave the Hampton, it’s kind of a rough street. I’ve been shouted at once or twice by some guys in a car as I was just trying to walk back into the building,” Lara said.

Many Hampton Inn residents described proximity to food as another issue. Samantha Lim, a first-year engineering major, said that the closest food options are Chipotle or CVS, which are not part of a meal plan. Because of the distant location, Lim has to plan her meals to make sure she “actually gets food in [her].”

Yet, Lim said she views the situation as somewhat of a bonding experience.

“I honestly do like the Hampton Inn. You meet a great wide variety of people, and it’s a community because you’re all in the same situation together,” Lim said.

Josephine Scott, a first-year biology major, had wavering opinions about The Hampton Inn’s proximity to campus.

“I honestly really like the walk because it gets you up and moving and then I feel like I’m more productive during the day,” Scott said. “But it is kind of hard being so far from everything. It’s not terrible, just slightly isolating.”

The University has not announced a specific plan as to how it will house undergraduate students as it continues to increase enrollment in the future. According to Stonesifer, Pitt is considering many options.

“Pitt is exploring a range of long-term solutions, including leasing additional space, repurposing existing campus buildings, acquiring new properties and constructing new facilities,” Stonesifer said.





