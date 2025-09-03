PRTX University Line construction progresses in Oakland and surrounding neighborhoods

Since January, construction around Oakland’s main roads — including Forbes and Fifth Avenues — can primarily be attributed to the second phase of PRTX’s University Line bus route project. Students coming back to Pitt this fall may notice sidewalk closures and other renovations around campus as a result of the project’s continuation.

The new bus route prioritizes connecting Downtown and Oakland, the two largest business centers in Pittsburgh. The initiative includes road, bus stop and sidewalk updates on and around Pitt’s campus for accessibility and ease.

The route’s main goal is reliability, according to Melissa Rubin, director of public relations at PRT. A common bus problem that the route aims to fix, Rubin highlighted, is “bunching.”

“Have you ever been waiting for a bus and one didn’t come for, let’s say, 20 minutes? And then, all of a sudden, three buses come in a row. And you’re like, ‘What is this? This is so inefficient,’ right?” Rubin said.

With bus-only lanes and transit signal priority, buses should run on time more consistently, according to Rubin.

“When buses travel in lanes with general traffic, general traffic gets hung up and buses get hung up,” Rubin said. “By removing cars from those travel lanes, buses become more reliable.”

The University Line project has been in planning for more than a decade, according to Rubin.

“The University Line really goes back quite a ways. It goes back at least 10 years with community planning and outreach,” Rubin said. “The final corridor and design was based on ridership data and community feedback.”

The University Line, which is slated to finish up by 2027, will include 24 new PRTX stations with upgraded amenities throughout Downtown, Uptown and Oakland. Amenities will include ADA-compliant loading zones, fare vending machines, emergency phones, security cameras, lighting, benches and more. The new bus stations will also be accompanied by 45 revamped intersections.

Over the summer, fencing along sidewalks on Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard came down to reveal a newly paved sidewalk and crosswalk. The crosswalk, in front of the newly renovated Hillman Library and Schenley Plaza, features an all-way stop that allows for unrestricted street crossing when pedestrian walk signals are lit.

The crosswalk on Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard features a new bike lane marked by bright green paint. The new lane will serve inbound cyclists, and the existing lane on the other side of Forbes Avenue will be repurposed for outbound riders.

When the University Line project is complete, the current contraflow bus lane along Fifth Avenue will be replaced with a protected bi-directional bike lane for riders.

As the PRTX construction continues, some sidewalks along Fifth Avenue are closed to pedestrians, including sites near Clapp and Ruskin Halls. To accommodate the influx of students on campus, PRT has expedited construction along Fifth Avenue and Chesterfield Road and is planning to do the same across Pitt’s campus.

“We’re hoping to get as much sidewalk open as possible, as quickly as possible,” Rubin said. “We know that Pitt is back in [session] and needs those sidewalks open as quickly as possible.”

While construction continues, the University is reminding students and pedestrians to maintain caution throughout the City.

“The University encourages all students — especially those new to the City — to be mindful of pedestrian and bus safety, particularly in areas with ongoing construction,” Jared Stonesifer, a University spokesperson, said. “Students should always cross streets at designated crosswalks and obey traffic signals. Buses have large blind spots, so avoid walking or biking too close to them, and never cross directly in front of a bus until it has fully stopped and you can see the driver.”

To stay up-to-date with University Line construction, Rubin urged students to sign up for PRTX’s weekly project newsletter, where updates are posted every Friday.

PRT representatives also encouraged using transit-tracking tools, including TrueTime. This system provides real-time bus arrival information using PRT data. Rubin added that while the Transit app is popular, “because it’s not us, we can’t control when they pull the most recent update. So, maybe do both so that you have a backup.”

PRTX University Line construction will continue across Oakland through 2026, but Rubin reminded residents and pedestrians that these changes will be for the better.

“There’s a tremendous amount of work going on,” Rubin said. “It’s basically improving the way to the stations. We want to make sure that everyone can use the stations.”